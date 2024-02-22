Pertussis Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2024-2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The pertussis market reached a value of US$ 3,704.4 Million in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 6,709.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the pertussis market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the pertussis market.

Pertussis Market Trends:

Pertussis refers to a highly contagious bacterial infection that severely affects the respiratory system. The pertussis market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of the disease. The resurgence of pertussis in various regions, despite vaccination efforts, is a major concern, leading to a heightened focus on vaccine development and distribution. The rise in the number of infants and young children affected by pertussis is a key driver of market growth, as this demographic is particularly vulnerable to severe symptoms and complications. The development and enhancement of pertussis vaccines, including acellular pertussis vaccines that are less likely to cause side effects, are central to market dynamics. Furthermore, governments and health organizations are emphasizing the importance of vaccination programs, such as diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP) and tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccines.

The growing awareness about booster doses for adolescents and adults is also a significant factor driving the pertussis vaccine market. Moreover, ongoing R&D to enhance vaccine efficacy and minimize side effects is expected to introduce advanced pertussis vaccines in the future. This progress, combined with strategic collaborations among key players in the pharmaceutical industry, is set to stimulate pertussis market growth further. Additionally, increasing healthcare spending and the growing focus on preventive healthcare are anticipated to propel the market forward, offering new opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers in the pertussis vaccine domain.

Countries Covered:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the pertussis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the pertussis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current pertussis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Competitive Landscape :

The competitive landscape of the pertussis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

