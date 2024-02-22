OLED Materials Market Big Growth Predicted for Market Size in the Future

OLED Materials Market Growth

Factors contributing to the growth in demand for OLED materials include changes in lifestyle, increasing population, and the growing popularity of smartphones.

Substrates are the major contributor to the global OLED materials market, followed by the cathode segment, which is anticipated to gain traction in the near future. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global OLED materials market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2016, accounting for over two-thirds of the market share. OLED materials are critical components of the OLED technology, including substrates, encapsulation, cathode, anode, hole injection material (HIL), electron transport material (ETL), emissive material (EML), and others (HTL and EBL).

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2961

Substrates are the major contributor to the global OLED materials market, followed by the cathode segment, which is anticipated to gain traction in the near future. Display applications, including smartphones, television, and monitors, represent a significant portion of the OLED materials market, with smartphones driving the majority of the demand. Factors contributing to the growth in demand for OLED materials include changes in lifestyle, increasing population, and the growing popularity of smartphones.

In terms of regional growth, the LAMEA region (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is expected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 30.8% in terms of value. China and India are expected to occupy approximately three-fourths of the total Asia-Pacific OLED materials market by 2023. India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The key players in the OLED materials market include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., DuPont, Novaled GmbH, Merck KGaA, LG Chem, TCI America, Sumitomo Chemical, Universal Display, The Dow Chemical Company, and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coatings-resins-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.