Coatings Resins Market High Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future

The saturated polyester resin segment led the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position.

Demand for green & environment-friendly coating systems, rise in the global automotive industry, and increasing architectural coatings demand drive the growth of the global coating resins market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coating resins market experienced significant growth, generating $35.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $52.90 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025, according to a report published by Allied Market Research. This report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, key strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive landscape. Factors driving market growth include increasing demand for environment-friendly coating systems, the growing global automotive industry, rising architectural coatings demand, and a surge in demand for coating resins in roadway markings. However, the market is hindered by raw material price fluctuations and substitutes for coating resins. Despite these challenges, advancements in green initiatives and the development of bio-based coatings present new opportunities.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue from coating resins decreased due to industry restrictions, including those affecting protective & marine, automotive OEM, and vehicle refinish industries. Coating resins are not considered essential goods, thus their supply chain and manufacturing activities were heavily impacted during global lockdowns.

The report segments the global coating resins market based on type, technology, application, and region. By type, the saturated polyester resin segment led the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position, while the alkyd segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. The radiation cured coating resin segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 based on technology and is expected to maintain its share and grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. The architectural segment accounted for the largest share based on application in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance and highest CAGR during the forecast period. Regionally, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed the highest market share in 2017 and are expected to maintain their dominance. The European Union economy is expected to grow significantly from 2018 to 2025.

The leading market players include Bayer AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), Royal DSM, Polynt SpA, Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., The DOW Chemical Company, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.

