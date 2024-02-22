KGVI School Principal farewelled

King Geoge Sixth students, teachers and officials from the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) farewelled a long and dedicated School Principal Dr Lionel Kakai on Friday 16th, February 2024. Dr Kakai has tendered his resignation to contest in the upcoming National General Elections.

Representing MEHRD at the farewell ceremony were Deputy Secretary Education Service Christopher Sakiri, Director Schools, Jullian F Lilo and senior staff.

In a brief remarks DS Sakiri and Director Lilo shared reflections on the service provided to the school by the outgoing principal and expressed their gratitude for his guidance and mentorship over the years.

In a show of appreciation, the students presented a special gift of photo frame featuring their school principal and the staff gave him a standing ovation in honor of his leadership.

Outgoing School Principal Dr Kakai in his farewell remark shared a scripture that truly reflects his work and education journey.

The scripture he shared was from the Bible – Exodus: 20:12,’ Honor your father and your mother so that you may live a long time in the Land”. Dr Lionel said that the scripture is a testimony of his education and his work journey.

The farewell ceremony was an emotional and memorable event, celebrating a principal who had left an exceptional mark on the school. It was a day filled with laughter, tears, and a deep sense of gratitude.

The ceremony was concluded with a reception and entertainments from the students that made the day a special and truly a memorable day for the outgoing principal.

-ENDS////