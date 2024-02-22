BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-23 and Full Year 2023 Results

Q4-23 Revenue and Net Income of € 159.6 Million and € 54.9 Million,

Up 15.9% and 36.6%, Respectively, vs. Q4-22. Results Exceed Prior Guidance.

Orders of € 166.4 Million, Up 30.7% vs. Q3-23

FY-23 Revenue and Net Income of € 578.9 Million and € 177.1 Million, Respectively

Proposed Dividend of € 2.15 per Share for Fiscal 2023. 94% Pay-Out Ratio

DUIVEN, the Netherlands, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (the “Company" or "Besi") (Euronext Amsterdam: BESI; OTC markets: BESIY), a leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights Q4-23

Revenue of € 159.6 million, up 29.4% vs. Q3-23 and 15.9% vs. Q4-22 due to increased shipments for hybrid bonding, photonics and other AI related computing applications

Similarly, orders of € 166.4 million, up 30.7% vs. Q3-23. Down 7.8% vs. Q4-22 due to pull forward of bookings for high-end mobile applications in Q4-22 related to customer supply chain concerns

Gross margin of 65.1% rose 0.5 points vs. Q3-23 and 2.8 points vs. Q4-22 due to favorable advanced packaging product mix and net forex benefits

Net income of € 54.9 million rose 56.9% vs. Q3-23 and 36.6% vs. Q4-22 principally due to higher revenue and gross margin levels and cost control efforts which limited expense growth. Similarly, net margins improved to 34.4% vs. 28.4% in Q3-23 and 29.2% in Q4-22

Net cash increased 25.3% vs. Q3-23 to reach € 113.0 million. Year-end net cash position reflects € 435.5 million capital allocation in 2023

Proposed dividend of € 2.15 per share. Represents pay-out ratio of 94%

Highlights FY 2023

Revenue of € 578.9 million decreased 19.9% due to adverse market conditions and reduced demand for mainstream computing and, to a lesser extent, automotive applications

Similarly, orders of € 548.3 million declined 17.4% partially offset by strong growth in H2-23 for photonics, hybrid bonding and 2.5D logic/memory applications as customers build out generative AI capacity

Gross margin rose to 64.9% vs. 61.3% in 2022 due to successful new product introductions, cost control efforts, effective supply chain management and net forex benefits

Net income of € 177.1 million decreased 26.4% due to lower revenue levels in a challenging industry environment. Besi’s net margin of 30.6% remained highly attractive despite downturn

Outlook Q1-24

Revenue anticipated to decrease 5-15% vs. Q4-23

Gross margin expected to range between 64-66%

Baseline operating expenses expected to increase 0%-5% from € 35.6 million in Q4-23. Total operating expenses expected to increase 50-55% due to an approximately € 15 million increase in share-based, incentive compensation expense







(€ millions, except EPS) Q4-

2023 Q3-

2023 Δ Q4-

2022 Δ FY

2023 FY

2022 Δ Revenue 159.6 123.3 +29.4% 137.7 +15.9% 578.9 722.9 -19.9% Orders 166.4 127.3 +30.7% 180.5 -7.8% 548.3 663.7 -17.4% Operating Income 66.1 42.7 +54.8% 48.7 +35.7% 213.4 294.1 -27.4% EBITDA 72.7 48.9 +48.7% 54.8 +32.7% 239.1 317.1 -24.6% Net Income 54.9 35.0 +56.9% 40.2 +36.6% 177.1 240.6 -26.4% Net Margin 34.4% 28.4% +6.0 29.2% +5.2 30.6% 33.3% -2.7 EPS (basic) 0.71 0.45 +57.8% 0.51 +39.2% 2.28 3.03 -24.8% EPS (diluted) 0.68 0.45 +51.1% 0.50 +36.0% 2.23 2.90 -23.1% Net Cash and Deposits 113.0 90.2 +25.3% 346.5 -67.4% 113.0 346.5 -67.4%



Richard W. Blickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Besi, commented:

"Besi made significant progress this year in building its leadership position in advanced packaging for next generation AI and high-performance computing devices. We focused R&D resources on product innovation for advanced packaging growth anticipated over the next decade and in preparation for the next industry upturn. Progress also continued on Besi’s hybrid bonding agenda as our installed base increased to over 40 systems and adoption expanded from 3 to 9 customers encompassing North American, European, Taiwanese and Korean IDMs, foundries, subcontractors and research institutes for logic and memory applications. In addition, we responded quickly and effectively to a steep industry downturn by rapidly aligning production and overhead levels to enhance our market position, increase gross margins and maintain superior financial performance. Shareholders also benefitted from a 141.2% increase in our share price and the capital allocation of € 435.5 million in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

We also continue to formulate and execute strategic initiatives to position Besi for solid profitability and sustainable growth over the next decade. We expanded our operational footprint in Malaysia and Singapore and established a new high precision tooling facility in Vietnam this year in response to customers’ re-allocation of certain production outside of China and in anticipation of the growth of hybrid bonding and other advanced packaging technologies. Significant progress also was achieved on our ESG agenda as we made advances in the sustainable design of our platforms, positioned ourselves to meet or exceed challenging targets set for 2024 and launched many new initiatives across the company to further reduce Besi’s environmental footprint.

In addition, we formed a Technology Advisory Board to advance our core technology, competitive position and growth prospects. The Board will consist initially of three individuals along with myself and Chris Scanlan, Besi’s SVP Technology. The external members will include Marvin Liao, formerly VP Operations/Advanced Packaging Technology and Service of TSMC, Frits van Hout, formerly EVP and Chief Strategy Officer of ASML NV and Vincent DiCaprio, currently VP Advanced Packaging and ICAPS/Head of Business and Corporate Development of Applied Materials.

Overall, we are encouraged by our performance this year as Besi’s leadership position in advanced packaging lessened the adverse effects of an industry downturn as severe as the 2017-2019 period. For the year, revenue, orders and net income of € 578.9 million, € 548.3 million and € 177.1 million declined by 19.9%, 17.4% and 26.4%, respectively, versus 2022. Revenue and order weakness reflected significantly reduced demand for mainstream computing applications by both IDMs and Asian subcontractors and, to a lesser extent, reduced demand for automotive applications following strong growth over the past two years. Such weakness was partially offset by increased demand in the second half of the year for silicon photonics, hybrid bonding and 2.5D logic/memory applications as customers began to build out their AI and high-performance computing capacity. In particular, hybrid bonding orders and year-end backlog approximately doubled versus comparable levels of the prior year. Of note, approximately half of Q4-23 orders were represented by our most advanced 100nm accuracy hybrid bonding systems.

We achieved peer leading operating and net margins of 36.9% and 30.6% in 2023 due to the alignment of Besi’s operating model to difficult market realities. In fact, gross margins increased to 64.9% versus 61.3% in 2022 due to successful new product introductions supported by a keen focus on cost control efforts, effective supply chain management and net forex benefits.

Besi ended the year with a solid liquidity base consisting of cash, cash equivalents and deposits aggregating € 413.5 million. Of note, we completed a € 300 million share repurchase program in October 2023 and launched a new € 60 million program due for completion in October 2024. As such, share repurchases increased by 45.4% to € 213.4 million in 2023, or 2.6 million shares. In addition, we propose to pay a cash dividend of € 2.15 per share for approval at Besi’s 2024 AGM which represents a pay-out ratio of 94%. Including such dividend, we will have returned approximately € 1.9 billion to shareholders since 2011, or approximately 30% of cumulative revenue during this period.

Q4-23 operating results were significantly better than both Q3-23 and Q4-22 as our favorable market positioning offset continued weakness in demand for mainstream assembly equipment. For the quarter, revenue of € 159.6 million was up 29.4% and 15.9% versus Q3-23 and Q4-22, respectively. The increase was due to higher shipments for hybrid bonding, photonics and other AI-related, 2.5D applications continuing trends we saw last quarter. Of note, we shipped our first in-line, flip chip system for 2.5D HBM/logic applications to address the needs of this growing market segment. Orders of € 166.4 million were up 30.7% versus Q3-23, of which a portion is anticipated to be shipped in Q2/Q3-24. Operating profit also improved versus prior guidance as gross margins increased to 65.1% due to a favorable advanced packaging product mix and net forex benefits as well as cost control efforts which kept overhead levels relatively constant versus Q4-22. As such, net margins rose to 34.4% versus 28.4% in Q3-23 and 29.2% in Q4-22.

We believe we are in the early phase of a new assembly upturn after a revenue decrease of approximately 40% from the last cyclical peak in 2021 (as per TechInsights). Industry analysts anticipate that the market will rebound in 2024-2026 driven primarily by a recovery in mainstream assembly and Chinese markets, additional capacity needed for next generation AI logic/memory applications and new wafer fab facilities coming online requiring advanced packaging capacity. The slope of the recovery this year is uncertain given restrained demand for mainstream applications and weakness in automotive end-user markets currently.

For Q1-24, we expect revenue to decrease by 5-15% versus Q4-23 and for gross margins to range between 64-66% due to a favorable advanced packaging product mix. Baseline operating expenses are forecast to increase by 0-5% versus Q4-23 with total operating expenses expected to increase by 50-55% due to a € 15 million increase in share-based incentive compensation expense.”

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations

€ millions Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Δ Q4-2022 Δ Revenue 159.6 123.3 +29.4% 137.7 +15.9% Orders 166.4 127.3 +30.7% 180.5 -7.8% Book to Bill Ratio 1.04x 1.03x +0.01 1.31x -0.27



Q4-23 revenue of € 159.6 million increased by 29.4% and 15.9% versus Q3-23 and Q4-22, respectively, and was above prior guidance. The increase was due primarily to increased shipments for hybrid bonding, photonics and other AI-related, 2.5D applications. Similarly, orders of € 166.4 million increased by 30.7% versus Q3-23. Versus Q4-22, orders decreased by 7.8% principally due to the pull forward of high-end smartphone bookings in Q4-22 related to customer supply chain concerns. Per customer type, IDM orders in Q4-23 increased € 12.2 million, or 17.3%, versus Q3-23 and represented 50% of total orders. Subcontractor orders increased by € 26.9 million, or 47.4%, versus Q3-23 and represented 50% of total orders.





€ millions Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Δ Q4-2022 Δ Gross Margin 65.1% 64.6% +0.5 62.3% +2.8 Operating Expenses 37.8 36.9 +2.4% 37.1 +1.9% Financial Expense, net 0.7 1.8 -61.1% 3.6 -80.6% EBITDA 72.7 48.9 +48.7% 54.8 +32.7%



Besi’s gross margin of 65.1% increased by 0.5 points versus Q3-23 and by 2.8 points versus Q4-22 primarily due to a more favorable advanced packaging product mix and net forex benefits.

Q4-23 operating expenses increased by 2.4% and 1.9% versus Q3-23 and Q4-22, respectively, and were slightly more favorable than guidance. Overhead growth was limited due to the benefits from strategic cost control initiatives despite significantly increased revenue levels.

Q4-23 financial expense, net, decreased by € 1.1 million versus Q3-23 and € 2.9 million versus Q4-22 primarily related to increased interest income earned on cash balances outstanding.





€ millions Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Δ Q4-2022 Δ Net Income 54.9 35.0 +56.9% 40.2 +36.6% Net Margin 34.4% 28.4% +6.0 29.2% +5.2 Tax Rate 16.1% 14.4% +1.7 10.9% +5.2



Besi’s Q4-23 net income of € 54.9 million increased by € 19.9 million, or 56.9%, versus Q3-23 due primarily to a 29.4% revenue increase which significantly exceeded operating expense growth of 2.4%. The 36.6% profit increase versus Q4-22 was due primarily to higher revenue levels, a 2.8-point increase in gross margins and a € 2.9 million reduction in financial expense, net. The effective tax rate in Q4-23 of 16.1% was adversely affected by a € 2.3 million downward adjustment of deferred tax assets. Excluding such adjustment, the effective tax rate would have been 12.5%.

Full Year Results of Operations

€ millions FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ Revenue 578.9 722.9 -19.9% Orders 548.3 663.7 -17.4% Gross Margin 64.9% 61.3% +3.6 Operating Income 213.4 294.1 -27.4% Net Income 177.1 240.6 -26.4% Net Margin 30.6% 33.3% -2.7 Tax Rate 14.7% 12.6% +2.1



Besi’s revenue in 2023 declined 19.9% versus 2022 principally due to adverse market conditions in the assembly equipment market which declined by approximately 26% as per TechInsights. It also reflected significantly reduced demand for mainstream consumer electronics by both IDMs and Asian subcontractors and, to a lesser extent, reduced demand for automotive applications. Orders of € 548.3 million declined 17.4% versus 2022 primarily due to decreased demand for mainstream consumer electronics and automotive applications partially offset by strong growth in the second half of the year for silicon photonics, hybrid bonding and 2.50 logic/memory applications.

Besi’s net income of € 177.1 million in 2023 decreased by € 63.5 million, or 26.4%, versus 2022 due primarily to a 19.9% revenue reduction and higher strategic consulting and share-based compensation expense partially offset by a (i) 3.6-point gross margin increase due to a more favorable product mix, net forex benefits and cost control efforts as well as (ii) a € 12.9 million improvement in financial expense, net due to higher interest income earned on cash balances outstanding.

Financial Condition

€ millions Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Δ Q4

2022 Δ FY

2023 FY

2022 Δ Total Cash and Deposits 413.5 391.2 +5.7% 671.7 -38.4% 413.5 671.7 -38.4% Net Cash and Deposits 113.0 90.2 +25.3% 346.5 -67.4% 113.0 346.5 -67.4% Cash flow from Ops. 53.3 65.1 -18.1% 86.6 -38.5% 208.6 271.9 -23.3%



At year-end 2023, Besi had a solid liquidity position with total cash and deposits aggregating € 413.5 million, an increase of € 22.3 million, or 5.7%, versus Q3-23. Growth was primarily due to € 53.3 million of cash flow from operations which was used to fund (i) € 23.1 million of share repurchases, (ii) € 5.8 million of capitalized development spending and (iii) € 1.5 million of capital expenditures. Similarly, net cash of € 113.0 million at quarter end increased by 25.3% versus Q3-23.

For the full year, Besi’s cash and deposits decreased by € 258.2 million primarily due to a total capital allocation of € 435.5 million to shareholders. Similarly, Besi’s year-end net cash position of € 113.0 million decreased by € 233.5 million versus year-end 2022 which also included the conversion into equity of € 31.7 million of our 2016 and 2017 Convertible Notes.

Share Repurchase Activity

On October 27, 2023, Besi completed its € 300 million share repurchase program under which approximately 4.3 million shares were repurchased at an average price per share of € 69.87. On October 26, 2023, Besi announced a new € 60 million repurchase program with an anticipated completion date of October 2024 under which approximately 78,000 shares were purchased in 2023 at an average price of € 123.93 per share for a total of € 9.6 million.

In Q4-23, Besi repurchased approximately 227,000 shares at an average price of € 101.96 per share for a total of € 23.1 million. For the full year, Besi repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares at an average price of € 83.40, for a total of € 213.4 million. As of such date, Besi held approximately 4.1 million shares in treasury equal to approximately 5.1% of its shares outstanding.

Dividend for 2023

Given its earnings, cash flow generation and prospects, Besi’s Board of Management has proposed a cash dividend for 2023 equal to € 2.15 per share for approval at the AGM on April 25, 2024. The proposed dividend reflects a pay-out ratio of 94% and will be payable from May 3, 2024.

Investor and media conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and media will be held today at 4:00 pm CET (10:00 am EST). To register for the conference call and/or to access the audio webcast and webinar slides, please visit www.besi.com.



Important Dates 2024

Publication Annual Report 2023 March 1, 2024 Publication Q1 results April 25, 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 25, 2024 Analyst Day June 6, 2024 Publication Q2/semi-annual results July 25, 2024 Publication Q3/nine-month results October 24, 2024 Publication Q4/full year results

February 2025



Dividend Information *

Proposed ex-dividend date April 29, 2024



Proposed record date April 30, 2024



Proposed payment of 2023 dividend Starting May 3, 2024

*Subject to approval at Besi’s AGM on April 25, 2024

About Besi

Besi is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries offering high levels of accuracy, productivity and reliability at a low cost of ownership. The Company develops leading edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate and wafer level packaging applications in a wide range of end-user markets including electronics, mobile internet, cloud server, computing, automotive, industrial, LED and solar energy. Customers are primarily leading semiconductor manufacturers, assembly subcontractors and electronics and industrial companies. Besi’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: BESI). Its Level 1 ADRs are listed on the OTC markets (symbol: BESIY) and its headquarters are located in Duiven, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit our website at www.besi.com.

Contacts:

Richard W. Blickman, President & CEO

Leon Verweijen, SVP Finance

Claudia Vissers, Executive Secretary/IR coordinator

Edmond Franco, VP Corporate Development/US IR coordinator

Tel. (31) 26 319 4500

investor.relations@besi.com

Statement of Compliance

The accounting policies applied in the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this press release are the same as those applied in the Annual Report 2023 and were authorized for issuance by the Board of Management and Supervisory Board on February 21, 2024. In accordance with Article 393, Title 9, Book 2 of the Netherlands Civil Code, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP has issued an unqualified auditor’s opinion on the Annual Report 2023. The Annual Report 2023 will be published on our website on March 1, 2024 and proposed for adoption by the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2024.

The condensed financial statements included in this press release have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union but do not include all of the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about management's future expectations, plans and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements, which are found in various places throughout the press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to expectations of orders, net sales, product shipments, expenses, timing of purchases of assembly equipment by customers, gross margins, operating results and capital expenditures. The use of words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “can”, “intend”, “believes”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “forecast”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The financial guidance set forth under the heading “Outlook” contains such forward-looking statements. While these forward looking statements represent our judgments and expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements, including any inability to maintain continued demand for our products; failure of anticipated orders to materialize or postponement or cancellation of orders, generally without charges; the volatility in the demand for semiconductors and our products and services; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the outbreak, and the associated adverse impacts on the global economy, financial markets, global supply chains and our operations as well as those of our customers and suppliers; failure to develop new and enhanced products and introduce them at competitive price levels; failure to adequately decrease costs and expenses as revenues decline; loss of significant customers, including through industry consolidation or the emergence of industry alliances; lengthening of the sales cycle; acts of terrorism and violence; disruption or failure of our information technology systems; consolidation activity and industry alliances in the semiconductor industry that may result in further increased customer concentration, inability to forecast demand and inventory levels for our products; the integrity of product pricing and protection of our intellectual property in foreign jurisdictions; risks, such as changes in trade regulations, conflict minerals regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war, associated with substantial foreign customers, suppliers and foreign manufacturing operations, particularly to the extent occurring in the Asia Pacific region where we have a substantial portion of our production facilities; potential instability in foreign capital markets; the risk of failure to successfully manage our diverse operations; any inability to attract and retain skilled personnel, including as a result of restrictions on immigration, travel or the availability of visas for skilled technology workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; those additional risk factors set forth in Besi's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other key factors that could adversely affect our businesses and financial performance contained in our filings and reports, including our statutory consolidated statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Consolidated Statements of Operations (€ thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

(audited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 159,635 137,721 578,862 722,870 Cost of sales 55,700 51,940 203,074 279,797 Gross profit 103,935 85,781 375,788 443,073 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,277 22,582 105,956 95,012 Research and development expenses 13,533 14,494 56,440 53,945 Total operating expenses 37,810 37,076 162,396 148,957 Operating income 66,125 48,705 213,392 294,116 Financial expense, net 729 3,625 5,703 18,626 Income before taxes 65,396 45,080 207,689 275,490 Income tax expense (benefit) 10,501 4,927 30,605 34,843 Net income 54,895 40,153 177,084 240,647 Net income per share – basic 0.71 0.51 2.28 3.03 Net income per share – diluted 0.68 0.50 2.23 2.90





Number of shares used in computing per

share amounts:

- basic

- diluted 1



77,070,082

82,091,299



79,111,438

84,777,360



77,508,722

82,800,279



79,311,366

85,526,157





Consolidated Balance Sheets (€ thousands) December

31, 2023

(audited) September

30, 2023

(unaudited) June 30,

2023

(unaudited) March 31,

2023

(unaudited) December

31, 2022

(audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 188,477 205,025 192,977 489,927 491,686 Deposits 225,000 186,150 185,370 155,000 180,000 Trade receivables 143,218 127,006 158,543 145,921 148,333 Inventories 92,505 103,060 93,863 101,024 92,117 Other current assets 39,092 25,853 24,143 24,126 24,562 Total current assets 688,292 647,094 654,896 915,998 936,698 Property, plant and equipment 37,516 33,907 33,438 32,278 33,272 Right of use assets 18,242 18,559 19,083 16,512 17,480 Goodwill 45,402 45,813 45,564 45,556 45,746 Other intangible assets 93,668 87,639 85,409 82,191 81,218 Deferred tax assets 12,217 16,717 17,158 18,397 19,563 Other non-current assets 1,216 1,227 1,163 1,170 1,213 Total non-current assets 208,261 203,862 201,815 196,104 198,492 Total assets 896,553 850,956 856,711 1,112,102 1,135,190 Current portion of long-term debt 3,144 100 298 2,372 2,361 Trade payables 46,889 48,782 47,371 48,877 41,431 Other current liabilities 87,200 86,099 86,217 109,761 100,099 Total current liabilities 137,233 134,981 133,886 161,010 143,891 Long-term debt 297,353 300,871 304,027 316,779 322,815 Lease liabilities 14,924 15,346 15,907 13,837 14,372 Deferred tax liabilities 12,959 12,883 12,567 12,882 13,303 Other non-current liabilities 12,671 11,906 11,827 12,001 12,274 Total non-current liabilities 337,907 341,006 344,328 355,499 362,764 Total equity 421,413 374,969 378,497 595,593 628,535 Total liabilities and equity 896,553 850,956 856,711 1,112,102 1,135,190





Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (€ thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Year Ended

December 31,

(audited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income tax 65,396 45,080 207,689 275,490 Depreciation and amortization 6,577 6,082 25,732 22,992 Share based payment expense 2,807 2,116 19,107 15,259 Financial expense, net 729 3,625 5,703 18,626 Changes in working capital (24,238) 32,588 (26,819) (21,553) Income tax (paid) received 386 (2,014) (27,562) (35,353) Interest received (paid) 1,647 (848) 4,722 (3,590) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,304 86,629 208,572 271,871 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,451) (2,138) (6,899) (6,780) Capitalized development expenses (5,780) (5,522) (21,121) (21,613) Repayments of (investments in) deposits (39,659) 75,000 (44,927) 44,711 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (46,890) 67,340 (72,947) 16,318 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payments of) debt - 494 - 494 Proceeds from convertible notes - - - 172,176 Payments of lease liabilities (1,100) (1,215) (4,307) (4,101) Dividends paid to shareholders - - (222,109) (269,467) Purchase of treasury shares (23,123) (64,969) (213,387) (146,781) Net cash used in financing activities (24,223) (65,690) (439,803) (247,679) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,809) 88,279 (304,178) 40,510 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,261 (3,352) 969 (219) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 205,025 406,759 491,686 451,395 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 188,477 491,686 188,477 491,686





Supplemental Information (unaudited) (€ millions, unless stated otherwise) REVENUE Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Per geography: Asia Pacific 119.9 75 % 83.1 67 % 124.1 76 % 95.8 72 % 98.2 71 % 126.9 75 % 164.1 77 % 159.3 79 % EU / USA / Other 39.7 25 % 40.2 33 % 38.4 24 % 37.6 28 % 39.5 29 % 41.9 25 % 49.9 23 % 43.1 21 % Total 159.6 100 % 123.3 100 % 162.5 100 % 133.4 100 % 137.7 100 % 168.8 100 % 214.0 100 % 202.4 100 % ORDERS Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Per geography: Asia Pacific 107.7 65 % 86.9 68 % 84.6 75 % 106.8 75 % 127.4 71 % 93.3 74 % 104.3 68 % 161.8 79 % EU / USA / Other 58.7 35 % 40.4 32 % 28.0 25 % 35.2 25 % 53.1 29 % 32.0 26 % 48.8 32 % 43.0 21 % Total 166.4 100 % 127.3 100 % 112.6 100 % 142.0 100 % 180.5 100 % 125.3 100 % 153.1 100 % 204.8 100 % Per customer type: IDM 82.7 50 % 70.5 55 % 60.5 54 % 74.0 52 % 98.2 54 % 80.7 64 % 86.8 57 % 97.1 47 % Subcontractors 83.7 50 % 56.8 45 % 52.1 46 % 68.0 48 % 82.3 46 % 44.6 36 % 66.3 43 % 107.7 53 % Total 166.4 100 % 127.3 100 % 112.6 100 % 142.0 100 % 180.5 100 % 125.3 100 % 153.1 100 % 204.8 100 % HEADCOUNT Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Fixed staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 1,193 69 % 1,193 69 % 1,169 69 % 1,163 69 % 1,162 69 % 1,176 69 % 1,203 70 % 1,186 70 % EU / USA 543 31 % 532 31 % 520 31 % 519 31 % 513 31 % 518 31 % 511 30 % 500 30 % Total 1,736 100 % 1,725 100 % 1,689 100 % 1,682 100 % 1,675 100 % 1,694 100 % 1,714 100 % 1,686 100 % Temporary staff (FTE) Asia Pacific 50 37 % 164 66 % 198 71 % 232 74 % 60 42 % 237 74 % 433 83 % 536 86 % EU / USA 84 63 % 84 34 % 81 29 % 80 26 % 84 58 % 84 26 % 91 17 % 86 14 % Total 134 100 % 248 100 % 279 100 % 312 100 % 144 100 % 321 100 % 524 100 % 622 100 % Total fixed and temporary staff (FTE) 1,870 1,973 1,968 1,994 1,819 2,015 2,238 2,308 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Q4-2022 Q3-2022 Q2-2022 Q1-2022 Gross profit 103.9 65.1 % 79.6 64.6 % 106.6 65.6 % 85.7 64.2 % 85.8 62.3 % 105.2 62.3 % 130.4 61.0 % 121.6 60.1 % Selling, general and admin expenses: As reported 24.3 15.2 % 23.3 18.9 % 29.4 18.1 % 29.0 21.7 % 22.6 16.4 % 20.5 12.1 % 24.6 11.5 % 27.3 13.5 % Share-based compensation expense (2.8 ) -1.7 % (1.6 ) -1.3 % (5.5 ) -3.4 % (9.3 ) -7.0 % (2.1 ) -1.5 % (0.9 ) -0.5 % (3.6 ) -1.7 % (8.6 ) -4.3 % SG&A expenses as adjusted 21.5 13.5 % 21.7 17.6 % 23.9 14.7 % 19.7 14.8 % 20.5 14.9 % 19.6 11.6 % 21.0 9.8 % 18.7 9.2 % Research and development expenses: As reported 13.5 8.5 % 13.6 11.0 % 14.3 8.8 % 15.0 11.2 % 14.5 10.5 % 13.5 8.0 % 13.3 6.2 % 12.6 6.2 % Capitalization of R&D charges 5.7 3.6 % 4.7 3.8 % 5.3 3.3 % 5.4 4.0 % 5.5 4.0 % 5.2 3.1 % 5.2 2.4 % 5.7 2.8 % Amortization of intangibles (3.3 ) -2.1 % (3.3 ) -2.6 % (3.5 ) -2.2 % (3.5 ) -2.6 % (3.0 ) -2.2 % (2.9 ) -1.7 % (2.9 ) -1.3 % (2.9 ) -1.4 % R&D expenses as adjusted 15.9 10.0 % 15.0 12.2 % 16.1 9.9 % 16.9 12.7 % 17.0 12.3 % 15.8 9.4 % 15.6 7.3 % 15.4 7.6 % Financial expense (income), net: Interest income (3.6 ) (2.9 ) (3.1 ) (2.6 ) (1.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) 0.0 Interest expense 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.8 3.3 3.7 2.4 Net cost of hedging 1.7 1.7 2.0 1.6 2.6 2.3 1.5 1.1 Foreign exchange effects, net (0.4 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.6 ) 0.1 0.8 0.2 Total 0.7 1.8 1.7 1.5 3.6 5.5 5.8 3.7 Operating income as % of net sales 66.1 41.4 % 42.7 34.6 % 62.9 38.7 % 41.7 31.3 % 48.7 35.4 % 71.2 42.2 % 92.5 43.2 % 81.7 40.4 % EBITDA as % of net sales 72.7 45.6 % 48.9 39.7 % 69.3 42.6 % 48.2 36.1 % 54.8 39.8 % 77.1 45.7 % 98.0 45.8 % 87.2 43.1 % Net income as % of net sales 54.9 34.4 % 35.0 28.4 % 52.6 32.4 % 34.5 25.9 % 40.2 29.2 % 57.3 34.0 % 75.6 35.4 % 67.5 33.4 % Income per share Basic 0.71 0.45 0.68 0.44 0.51 0.71 0.94 0.87 Diluted 0.68 0.45 0.66 0.44 0.50 0.69 0.90 0.81





1 The calculation of diluted income per share assumes the exercise of equity settled share based payments and the conversion of all Convertible Notes outstanding.