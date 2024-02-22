Industrial Metrology Companies - KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), CREAFORM (Canada) & AccuScan (Ireland) are the Key Players

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Metrology Market Size is projected to reach from USD 14.9 billion in 2024 to USD 20.6 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2029. The industrial metrology market is witnessing significant growth mainly due to the high adoption of industrial metrology solutions in various industries, such as aerospace defense and automotive, for quality control and inspection applications.

Hexagon AB is a prominent player in digital reality solutions, seamlessly integrating sensors, software, and autonomous technologies. Positioned as a provider of both geospatial and industrial sensors, the company strategically divides its business activities into two primary segments: Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES). The Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) segment focuses on industrial metrology products, offering a leading portfolio of metrology solutions featuring cutting-edge sensor and software technologies for precise measurements. This encompasses technologies such as coordinate measurement machines (CMM), laser trackers, and scanners, which optimize design and processes in manufacturing. The IES segment also includes a diverse software portfolio covering CAD, CAM, and CAE platforms, along with software for enhancing design and productivity and leveraging asset management information throughout the lifecycle of industrial plants and processing facilities.

Nikon Corporation, a global leader in imaging and optical products renowned for its cameras, extends its precision optics legacy into industrial metrology through Nikon Metrology Inc. This division offers advanced 3D measurement solutions tailored for aerospace, automotive, and medical industries, including CMMs and laser scanners. Leveraging its extensive imaging expertise, Nikon Metrology equips manufacturers with precise and efficient inspection tools, positioning them as quality and innovation leaders in their fields. These solutions serve diverse industries like manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and electronics, ensuring component accuracy and enhancing overall product quality. Nikon's dedication to technological innovation is evident in ongoing research and development efforts aimed at improving measurement accuracy, speed, and efficiency. With a global presence spanning manufacturing facilities, research and development centers, and sales offices, Nikon is committed to serving an international customer base. Collaborations and partnerships further solidify Nikon's role as a key player in delivering high-precision metrology tools to industries worldwide within the dynamic landscape of industrial metrology.

FARO, a US-based technology firm, strategically operates across various product lines, including 3D printing and construction Building Information Modeling (BIM). Within its 3D manufacturing product line, FARO specializes in manual and automated measurement and inspection solutions. These solutions cover a wide range of applications, including alignment, part inspection, dimensional analysis, first article inspection, incoming and in-process inspection, machine calibration, non-contact inspection, robot calibration, tool building and set-up, and assembly guidance.

Carl Zeiss AG is a world-renowned technology company that specializes in optics and optoelectronics. The ZEISS Group operates through four business segments, namely, Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality and Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets, and Others. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology segment provides services and solutions related to semiconductor manufacturing optics, semiconductor masks, and process control. The Industrial Quality & Research segment offers industrial quality solutions and research microscopy solutions. The Medical Technology segment provides products for ophthalmic devices and microsurgery. The Consumer Markets segment deals in vision care and consumer products.

KLA Corporation, a well-known company in the semiconductor process control, inspection, and metrology field, was established in 1975 and has its headquarters in Milpitas, California (US). It serves as a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company operates through three main reportable segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, and PCB, Display, and Component Inspection. The Semiconductor Process Control segment offers a comprehensive range of inspection, metrology, and data analytics products and services to aid integrated circuit manufacturers in achieving target yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process, from research and development to final volume production. The Specialty Semiconductor Process segment focuses on developing and selling advanced vacuum deposition and etching process tools for various specialty semiconductor customers, including MEMS, radio frequency communication chips, and power semiconductors used in automotive and industrial applications. The PCB, Display, and Component Inspection segment provides electronic device manufacturers with inspection, testing, and measurement solutions for PCBs, FPDs, and ICs to ensure their quality, pattern the desired electronic circuitry on the appropriate substrate, and perform three-dimensional shaping of metalized circuits on multiple surfaces. Additionally, this segment develops and markets character recognition solutions to banks, financial institutions, other payment processing institutions, and healthcare providers.

