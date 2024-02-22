Submit Release
Police roll out awareness talks in Honiara as part of the preparation for the NGE 2024

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have been rolling out community engagements in Honiara in preparation for the National General Election 2024 (NGE24) comes closer.

From Honiara and gradually will go down to the provinces. You will expect the National Community Policing Department (NCPD) of the RSIPF will visit and do awareness talks to our communities.

Police commissioner says, “This will happen with our Churches. Our RSIPF Executive and senior management of RSIPF will merge during Church services and after prayer officers will do short presentations to our people.”

“Few communities in Honiara were already done and I would like to thank our community leaders for working together with RSIPF on such community engagements,” Says Commissioner Mangau.

Commissioner Mangau says, “RSIPF officers will be engaged in the communities across the country to do awareness to our people on their responsibilities as voters and the responsibilities of the RSIPF as the lead agency who deals with security issues.”

The awareness is also on election offences and penalties. This will help our citizens to know so that they will assist police should there be any breaches that could happen during the election process.

Commissioner Mangau appeals to the good people of Solomon Islands, as we will exercise our democratic rights to vote for a leader to represent us in the parliament, we too must work together with police to deal with breaches related to electoral offences.

Finally, I would like to make it very clear that RSIPF is a neutral organisation and will not support any political party or individual candidates for the NGE24.

