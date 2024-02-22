Tetere police arrest 18-yr-old male person for threatening a couple in Guadalcanal Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tetere Police Station have arrested and remanded an 18-year-old suspect from North-East Guadalcanal this week.

The suspect was under the influence of alcohol when he threatened a couple with a long bush knife.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said the couple took their family to a nearby village for safety on 17 December 2023 after the threatening incident.

Two days after the incident the suspect broke the door to the complainant’s house, stole goods from their family canteen and cut all their properties with a bush knife.

After the incident the suspect was afraid of police and escaped until 19 February when police arrested him at his home village.

Tetere police arrested him and remanded him at the correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) awaiting his court date.

Commissioner Mangau said the suspect was once a convicted prisoner for committing a felony and was released under the condition of two years community service at his respective community and was still under supervision of elders and church leaders.

Police Commissioner said young men and women please always consult elders and leaders in your community to solve issues or seek help from your police to avoid regretting your decisions later.

//End//