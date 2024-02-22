Effective Vaccine Management Assessment training completed

Training participants and facilitators visiting National Medical Stores Vaccine storage.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) National and Provincial Immunization Programme and Cold Chain Coordinators last week completed an Effective Vaccine Management Assessment (EVM) training in Honiara.

The training was facilitated by the UNICEF EVM Specialist, Bastiaan Remmelzwaal, UNICEF Solomon Islands Office Representatives and MHMS National Immunization and National Cold Chain Program.

The training objective was to train all participants on each of the Effective Vaccine Management components; through introducing questionnaires which will be used for the assessment at national store, and selected stores and health facilities.

National Cold Chain Coordinator, Mr. Aven Patson said effective vaccine management is an initiative to increase immunization coverage through the continuous improvement of vaccine supply chains, ensuring potent, life-saving vaccines are available to vaccinate populations through the life course when and where they’re needed.

“EVM is a tool and process that assesses each component of immunization supply chain, starting from vaccine arrival, vaccine management including temperature, storage and transportation, infrastructure and equipments, maintenance and repair, stock management and distribution looking for strengths and weaknesses”, explained Mr Patson.

“The assessment will allow Solomon Islands to develop cost improvement plans and request technical and donor partners for support and allocate resources to implement improvements where they are needed most.

Meanwhile, he said the training participants started travel to the selected provincial stores and health facilities as this Monday 19 February 2024.

Ends///….