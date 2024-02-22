Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,051 in the last 365 days.

Effective Vaccine Management Assessment training completed

Effective Vaccine Management Assessment training completed

 

Training participants and facilitators visiting National Medical Stores Vaccine storage.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) National and Provincial Immunization Programme and Cold Chain Coordinators last week completed an Effective Vaccine Management Assessment (EVM) training in Honiara.

The training was facilitated by the UNICEF EVM Specialist, Bastiaan Remmelzwaal, UNICEF Solomon Islands Office Representatives and MHMS National Immunization and National Cold Chain Program.

The training objective was to train all participants on each of the Effective Vaccine Management components; through introducing questionnaires which will be used for the assessment at national store, and selected stores and health facilities.

National Cold Chain Coordinator, Mr. Aven Patson said effective vaccine management is an initiative to increase immunization coverage through the continuous improvement of vaccine supply chains, ensuring potent, life-saving vaccines are available to vaccinate populations through the life course when and where they’re needed.

“EVM is a tool and process that assesses each component of immunization supply chain, starting from vaccine arrival, vaccine management including temperature, storage and transportation, infrastructure and equipments, maintenance and repair, stock management and distribution looking for strengths and weaknesses”, explained Mr Patson.

“The assessment will allow Solomon Islands to develop cost improvement plans and request technical and donor partners for support and allocate resources to implement improvements where they are needed most.

Meanwhile, he said the training participants started travel to the selected provincial stores and health facilities as this Monday 19 February 2024.

Ends///….

You just read:

Effective Vaccine Management Assessment training completed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more