GAVI MISSION TO SOLOMON ISLANDS

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) together with supporting partners of immunization programme; the WHO, UNICEF, NCIRS, BURNET INSTITUTE, DFAT, PATH and WVS recently conducted consultations with the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI) secretariat in Honiara.

During consultations, participants revised and discuss the Solomon Islands Full Portfolio Planning application, discussed and finalize the Health System Strengthening reallocation, and introduced the new Senior Country Manager to the country stakeholders. A high-level meeting with the Health Permanent Secretary and Senior Executive Management and Representatives of the WHO and UNICEF was also held.

MHMS National Immunization (EPI) Manager, Mrs. Jennifer Anga says the mission is important because it allows the GAVI team, the vaccine alliance based in Geneva to have face-to-face meetings with the National Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) with the MHMS.

“The consultations are purposely to understand the context of how EPI operates, the challenges faced and to get the MHMS EPI staff views or concerns including the development partners, on how to address issues on immunization activities are being implemented in the country.

The visit is an opportunity for the MHMS EPI staff to talk about the challenges contributing to the low immunization coverage in some parts of the country and constructively discuss the challenges experienced on the ground by the caregivers, administrative issues/loopholes to fast-track the internal processes for quick implementation of activities, said Mrs Anga.

Meanwhile the MHMS Permanent Secretary thanked the Gavi team for coming all the way from Geneva for this very important meeting. that enabled the partners supporting immunisation to come together and

“I want to express my appreciation for the GAVI team who travelled from far to meet local partners, it is an avenue where the EPI Program staff and partners have detailed discussions on the portfolio planning proposal (FPP) for EPI funding for the next year. This is crucial for the EPI program given that the funding is largely funded by Gavi through partners like UNICEF, WHO, NCIRS/BURNET.

“The mission presented an opportunity for the in-country partner and MHMS EPI staff to discuss an agenda of transition where GAVI will cease its financial support for vaccine procurements and programmatic activities for EPI by the end of 2025. The current GAVI funding accounts for about 70-80% of the vaccines and operational costs of the EPI program. Going forward in preparation for the transition and upon finalization of all necessary documents between the various partners, my team will be making a presentation to the relevant line partner ministries particularly with the Ministry of Finance on the transition agenda. The Ministry is indeed thankful to our partners for the initial and early discussions on this,” said PS McNeil