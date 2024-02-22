MEHRD farewells five senior officers

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) on Tuesday 20th, February 2024 farewelled five senior officers for their long and dedicated service to the Ministry. These officers have tendered their resignations and will be contesting in the upcoming National General Elections.

In a show of appreciation for their long and dedicated services, the ministry hosted a farewell ceremony and presented them with gifts and speeches followed with a luncheon.

The five aspiring leaders are Deputy Secretary Strategic Support Division James Bosamata, Manager Asset Clement Tito, Chief Education Officer Schools Davis Pitamama, Temotu Chief Education Officer Stephen Kumi and Manager Grant and Accounts Moses Maru Nukufakatonu.

Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie in his reflections expressed his deep gratitude for their great contributions to the ministry and the government.

He said it is not easy to bid farewell to long and dedicated staff in crucial time but he respects their aspiration to pursue new careers.

In his reflections he highlighted certain values each of the staff has demonstrated toward their work and colleagues that the staff of the ministry will remember them for in the years to come. Some of the values he learns from them are respect, professional interaction, practical action, quite achiever, and being creative and innovative in what they did.

“I owe you a lot in terms of professional support, respect, confidence and trust accorded to me as the Permanent Secretary.

“Through your individual contributions and perseverance, we have achieved great outcomes that we are all proud of,” he said.

Dr Rodie expressed his best wishes to each of the staff to reach new height, new vision and goals and to find joy of fulfilment in their leadership endeavours.

MEHRD staff in honour of their long and dedicated services to the ministry then invited the outgoing senior staff to cut their farewell cake which every staff have a share of it.

-ENDS///

Principal Education Officer Clement Aitorea, left, present a gift on behalf of his division to Stevephen Kumi.

Permanent Secretary Dr Rodie presenting a gift to outgoing Deputy Secretary Strategic Division James Bosamata.

Outgoing Manager Asset Clement Tito receives is gift of appreciation from Dr Rodie.

Outgoing Chief Education Officer School, Davis Pitamana receives his gift from Dr Rodie.

Outgoing Chief Education Officer for Temotu province Stevephen Kumi receives his gift from Dr Rodie.

MEHRD staff bid farewell to the outgoing senior staff.

Freda Motu presented a cultural necklace on behalf of Strategic Service Division to James Bosamata.