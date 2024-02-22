KONGULAI CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that water supply from Kongulai is closed until further notice. This is due to high turbidity caused by current heavy rains at the source.

Turbidity is a measurement of how cloudy the water is in surface water sources and can be caused by silt, mud, algae, or other particles in the water.

The action to turn off supply is necessary to ensure we do not supply water that is unsafe for drink or use. Our disinfection process cannot kill any bacteria when there is high turbidity which makes it unsafe and poses health risks to customers. High turbidity in water will also clog pipes and customer’s facilities.

With this shutdown our water production systems at Tasahe, Skyline, Titinge, West Kola Ridge, and East Kola Ridge will be affected with low water pressure until further notice.

All of West Honiara, Central Honiara, and parts of East Honiara will be affected with low pressure or no water at this time.

We are currently monitoring the source turbidity and we will keep you informed.

Thank you for your patience and we appreciate your understanding.

For more information please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater