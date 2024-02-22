Submit Release
A 11-year-old boy commit suicide, police investigate

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo Police Station are investigating a suicide incident of a 11-year-old boy in Western Province on 19 February 2024.

Commissioner RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau said, “It was alleged that the 11-year-old boy commit suicide after his dad violently punished him because he has not attending his class for three days.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “The young boy used a fishing line and hung himself. He wrapped it around his neck and attached it to a tree branch near a swampy area at a coconut plantation about 60 meters away from their house.”

Mr. Mangau said, “The deceased is from Luana village (Gizo Island) who has been attending grade four class at Titiana primary school this year 2024.”

“It is really a sad incident but I would like to remind our good parents to teach with some limited actions that are not too harsh for our children. Our children too should calm and take care of themselves when such situations arise and share with others about how you feel,” said Commissioner Mangau.

He said, “My condolence to the relatives and immediate family members of the deceased for the loss of your loved one. We share our sympathy with you during this hard time.”

