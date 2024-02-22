A 52 years-old male ex-convicted prisoner arrested, charged and remanded with three offences

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Seghe police station have recently arrested, charged and remanded an ex-convicted prisoner for three offences in Western Province.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “According to investigations the suspect was informed of a relationship his 18-years-old daughter had with one of her relatives (cousin) and rumours of the young lovers planning to elope.”

“The incident occurred on 11 February afternoon at Rukutu village where the suspect (father) struck his daughter’s leg several times with a lawyer cane which caused serious cuts,” says Commissioner Mangau.

Later that day, at night he went to his daughter’s boyfriend parent’s house with a kitchen knife. Where he had a confrontation with the boyfriend and tried to stab him and threatened his family.

Commissioner says, “The suspect was arrested and charged for domestic violence contrary to section 4(1) (a) and section 58(1) (2) Family Protection Act, Criminal Trespass, contrary to section 189(1) (a) of the Penal Code, Cap 26 and Intimidation, contrary to section 231(1) of the Penal Code, Cap 26.”

On 19 February 2024, the suspect was granted by the Western Magistrate Court for 14 days remand at Gizo Correctional Service.

