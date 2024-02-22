NTD attends to a vehicle accident at Bahai

The National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) attended to a vehicle accident at Bahai in the early hours of 18 February 2024.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “The incident occurred at the Bahai junction. According to witnesses, both vehicles were travelling east direction when the vehicle on the outer lane maneuvered to the inner lane and collided with the other vehicle.”

“Both the drivers were transported to NTD at Kukum for further investigations, where they took the alcohol breath test. The drivers failed their test and will be charged for and will appear before Honiara Magistrate on a later date,” Commissioner Mangau adds .

“Citizens and expatriates I emphasize yet again, whenever you have a few alcohol please do not get behind the wheels and drive. Getting behind the wheel when drunk does not only put yourself in danger but the general public as well.”

DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!

