RSIPF investigates double traffic accident in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Traffic Department (NTD) are investigating a double traffic accident, involving a white double cabin Mitsubishi and a Blue X-trail at the King George sixth roundabout on 17 February 2024.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “According to the report received, both vehicles heading easterly direction, the vehicle that was said to have been mistaken that leads to the accident is a Mitsubishi and was driven by a foreigner.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The vehicle was driving on the inner lane at a very high speed. When the foreigner approached the roundabout, the vehicle collided with another vehicle moving on the outer lane (Blue X-Trail), as a result both vehicles sustained damage.”

Both drivers were tested for alcohol level present in the body and the result stated the foreigner was under the influence of alcohol.

Mr. Mangau says, “I would like to strongly warn vehicle drivers not to drink and drive as it will only endanger your own life and passengers. Traffic laws are there to safeguard us.”

