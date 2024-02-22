Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,048 in the last 365 days.

RSIPF investigates double traffic accident in Honiara

RSIPF investigates double traffic accident in Honiara

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Traffic Department (NTD) are investigating a double traffic accident, involving a white double cabin Mitsubishi and a Blue X-trail at the King George sixth roundabout on 17 February 2024.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “According to the report received, both vehicles heading easterly direction, the vehicle that was said to have been mistaken that leads to the accident is a Mitsubishi and was driven by a foreigner.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The vehicle was driving on the inner lane at a very high speed. When the foreigner approached the roundabout, the vehicle collided with another vehicle moving on the outer lane (Blue X-Trail), as a result both vehicles sustained damage.”

Both drivers were tested for alcohol level present in the body and the result stated the foreigner was under the influence of alcohol.

Mr. Mangau says, “I would like to strongly warn vehicle drivers not to drink and drive as it will only endanger your own life and passengers. Traffic laws are there to safeguard us.”

//End//

You just read:

RSIPF investigates double traffic accident in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more