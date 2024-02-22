Submit Release
Premier WP urged police officers to absorb skills provided by CPLT

Premier of Western Province (WP), Billy Veo has urged officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Western Province to absorb skills provided by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) during their training.

Honourable Premier Veo urged them during his official keynote address at the opening ceremony on 20 February 2024 in Gizo.

“To our hard working police officers, please I ask you to absorb the knowledge, experience and skills that will be imparted to you so that you will be able to effectively undertake your mandated duties,” said the Premier Veo.

Premier Veo said, “We have the National General Election 2024 (NGE24) coming up in April this year 2024. It is always a period of time when we anticipate election-related disturbances and issues.”

Honourable Premier Veo said, “We see the capacity and capability building is timely and critical to ensuring our police force is prepared and capable to address law and order issues should it arise.”

Honourable Veo said, “On behalf of the WP Government, I sincerely thank you to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for your continued support to the government and people of Western Province. This is really important and we acknowledge the positive contribution you have made especially in addressing law and order.”

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu during the opening ceremony said, “Please officers look after and be accountable for those police operational equipment.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said, “Public Order Management (POM) Instructors ensure thorough audits of those police operational equipment’s.”

“I am happy that as part of a one week training for my officers that this afternoon (20 February 2024) my officers, Gizo Correctional Service officers and CPLT will conduct a route march of about 3 kilometres,” said PPC Lenialu.

Mr. Lenialu said, “The route march is conducted as part of the officer’s physical fitness before commencement of the POM Training.

CPLT handover of police operational equipment to police in WP during the opening ceremony.

End//

The handover of China-aid equipment

The demonstration of China-aid equipment anti-stab vest

Premier Billy Veo deliver a speech

Deputy team leader of CPLT Li Bing deliver a speech

