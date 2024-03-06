Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $5.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laboratory informatics market size is predicted to reach $5.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the laboratory informatics market is due to the increasing need for laboratory automation. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory informatics market share. Major players in the laboratory informatics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., STARLIMS Corporation, LabLynx Inc., Waters Corporation.

Laboratory Informatics Market Segments
•By Type: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)
•By Component: Services, Software
•By Deployment Model: On-premise, Cloud-based, Remotely Hosted
•By Industry: Life Sciences Industry, Chemicals Industry, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industry, Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other Industries
•By Geography: The global laboratory informatics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The laboratory informatics refer to software products that are used for instrument control, scientific data management, scientific search, network integration, and compliance management to streamline analytical laboratory operations. The laboratory informatics solutions reduce operational costs, accelerate decision-making, improve laboratory processes and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Laboratory Informatics Market Characteristics
3. Laboratory Informatics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Laboratory Informatics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Laboratory Informatics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Laboratory Informatics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Laboratory Informatics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Growth Report 2024

