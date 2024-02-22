PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release

February 21, 2024 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH FOR CONCURRENT RESOLUTIONS GRANTING AMNESTY TO MEMBERS OF REBOLUSYONARYONG PARTIDO NG MANGGAGAWA NG PILIPINAS/REVOLUTIONARY PROLETARIAN ARMY/ALEX BONCAYAO BRIGADE (RPMP-RPA-ABB), MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT (MILF), MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT (MNLF), AND FORMER MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES-NEW PEOPLES ARMY-NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC FRONT (CPP-NPA-NDF)

21 February 2024

Senate Session Hall Mr. President, I rise today in full support of the Concurrent Resolutions concurring with Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., granting amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF). The amnesty program is an integral part of the government's comprehensive peace efforts, representing a pivotal step toward peace, solidarity, and reconciliation in our beloved nation. These Concurrent Resolutions granting amnesty to combatants or rebels, who have committed unlawful acts in furtherance of their political beliefs but now seek to rejoin the folds of law, will facilitate their reintegration into society as productive, law-abiding citizens and eventual peace partners. As the Co-Chairperson of the Senate contingent to the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF), I am in full support of the amnesty especially given to MILF and MNLF as this is aligned with the Bangsamoro Organic Law that I co-authored, which encompasses facilitating the entry of MILF and MNLF members into the Philippine National Police (PNP). These Resolutions are a beacon of hope that recognizes the need for healing and reconciliation amidst the complexities of our political landscape. As we tackle this crucial matter, let us not forget the essence of forgiveness and second chances. I have always been in favor of peace talks built upon a sincere desire to come to an agreement. So I urge my esteemed colleagues to join me in supporting the Amnesty Program for the members of Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), and former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF). Thank you, Mr. President.