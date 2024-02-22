COUNTRY STATEMENT – Hon. La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

SAMOA, February 22 - 37th Session of the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific “Ministerial Session” Colombo, Sri Lanka 19th – 22nd February 2024

Your Excellency – Mr. QU Dongyu, FAO Director General Your Excellencies from the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Your Excellencies – Ministerial colleagues, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Talofa lava, Ayubowan

I am honored to address this esteemed assembly today on behalf of the Government and the People of Samoa, a nation deeply committed to the sustainable development of our agricultural and fisheries sectors, not only for the prosperity of our own people but also for the well-being of the entire Pacific region.

I would like to express my appreciation to the convener of this conference, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the host country, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The significance and bearing of this conference on Agrifood Systems Transformation for Samoa, other Pacific Island countries, and our Asia Pacific region cannot be overemphasized.

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we gather here to discuss and share the pressing issues facing our region, it is evident that the challenges posed by climate change, environmental degradation, and food insecurity require urgent and concerted action. In this regard, Samoa reaffirms its unwavering commitment to prioritize the development of agriculture and fisheries as key pillars on its food systems transformation as outlined in our national and regional development strategies.

The Samoa Food Systems Pathway 2030 identified 14 pathway actions to transform our food system for a resilient and healthy Samoa. Moreover, Samoa’s five-year national development plan called the “Pathway for the Development of Samoa 2022-2026”, and our Agriculture and Fisheries Sector Plan 2022-2026, highlighted the importance of a vibrant and sustainable agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture sector, which will create employment, improve our food and nutrition security, and reduce our reliance on food imports.

Agriculture and fisheries are not only vital sources of livelihood for a significant portion of our population but also crucial components of our cultural heritage and identity. They sustain our communities, provide food security, and contribute ¬significantly to our economy. Therefore, investing in their sustainable development is not just a matter of economic necessity but also a moral imperative.

Excellencies,

In light of the unique challenges facing our region, including the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, climate change and the vulnerability of small island states to external shocks, it is imperative that we adopt a holistic approach to agricultural and fisheries development. This approach must encompass measures to enhance resilience, promote innovation, and ensure equitable access to resources and markets.

Samoa recognizes the importance of international cooperation and partnership in achieving these objectives. We stand ready to collaborate with our fellow Pacific island nations, regional organizations, and the international community to harness the full potential of our agricultural and fisheries sectors for the benefit of all.

Let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to the sustainable development of our Agri-Food Systems in Samoa and the Pacific region. By working together with determination, solidarity, and vision, we can build a future where our people thrive, our ecosystems flourish, and our region emerges stronger and more resilient than ever before.

Excellencies,

Samoa would like to acknowledge with great appreciation, the ongoing financial and technical support of the FAO through its FAO Sub-Regional Office for the Pacific, UN Regional Coordinator’s Office in Apia, and all other UN Agencies and development partners who have assisted us bilaterally, regionally and internationally.

Also, I would like to remind our gathering today that the time for talking is over, let us be proactive and assertive in transforming our agrifood systems, and be catalysts to bring about real changes to the lives of our Asia Pacific people, for whom today’s conference is all about.

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

We have a lot of urgent work to do in the next few months, but the work is worth it and crucial in our efforts to move forward as an Asia Pacific Community. Samoa is committed to working in collaboration with all its partners for transformational actions for its agrifood system.

Thank you for your attention and God bless.

SOURCE – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries – Samoa