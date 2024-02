Premier David Eby and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, have released the following statement regarding the fatal construction crane incident on Feb. 21, 2024:

“We are saddened by the fatal incident involving a tower crane at the Oakridge Park construction site. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim.

“Every worker deserves to return home safely at the end of the day and this incident is a stark reminder of the importance of workplace safety.

“We recognize the essential work being done by the agencies on site, including Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the Vancouver Police Department, the B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC.”