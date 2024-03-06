Industrial Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Industrial Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial automation market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $263.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial automation market size is predicted to reach $263.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth re (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the industrial automation market is due to the increasing significance of robotics. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial automation market share. Major players in the industrial automation market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Fanuc Corporation, Omron Corporation, Emerson Electric Co.

Industrial Automation Market Segments
• By Component: Industrial Robots, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Industrial Sensors, Control Valves, Other Components
• By Control System: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Other Control Systems.
• By Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Mining, Transportation, Other Industries.
• By Geography: The global industrial automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial automation is used to control and monitor a process, machine, or device in a computerized manner that will fulfill repetitive functions or tasks. They are designed to operate automatically to reduce and improve human work in the industry. They are operated using logical programming commands and powerful machinery.

