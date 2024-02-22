U.S. Flexible Packaging Market Set to Double by 2032, Reaching US$ 91.95 Billion with a 9.41% CAGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟎.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 is forecasted to experience significant growth, reaching a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟏.𝟗𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This impressive expansion, at a 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟒𝟏% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, underscores the dynamic changes and rapid innovation within the industry.
The surge in flexible packaging demand is largely attributed to the growing e-commerce sector, heightened sustainability concerns, and advancements in packaging technologies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry saw an exceptional increase in demand across various applications, notably in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. This uptick is linked to the accelerated shift towards online grocery shopping, which, by 2022, accounted for an estimated 12.4% of all U.S. e-commerce sales.
The transition to online shopping, catalyzed by the pandemic, has not only persisted but has also significantly fueled the demand for flexible plastic packaging. This segment is now among the fastest-growing in the packaging sector, driven by its versatility, efficiency, and lower environmental footprint compared to traditional packaging options.
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the business operations and financial structure of the prominent vendors in the U.S. Flexible Packaging Market report. It provides a detailed overview of key trends in the market, both past and present, which are deemed advantageous for companies seeking venture opportunities. Additionally, the report includes valuable information about various marketing channels and reputable distributors operating in this market. This study serves as a valuable resource for both established players and newcomers, offering guidance and insights for success in this thriving industry.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The section dedicated to the competitive landscape of the U.S. Flexible Packaging Market delves into a detailed exploration of the market's key players, their strategies, and the significant impact they have on the industry. This segment aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics, highlighting the pivotal role played by major companies and the strategies they employ to thrive and succeed. By examining this section, readers can gain valuable insights into the competitive landscape and the factors driving the growth and development of the industrial process heating system equipment market.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
ALLIEDFLEX
Amcor Plc
CLONDALKIN GROUP
Constantia Flexibles
Coveris Holdings S.A.
FlexPak Services
Genpak Flexible
Glenroy, Inc.
Huhtamaki Group
Mondi Group
Sealed Air
Star Label Products
Transcontinental Inc.
Other Prominent Players
𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
ABC Packaging
Albéa Group
Berry Global Company
C-P Flexible Packaging
Conagra Brands
Eagle Flexible Packaging
HCP Packaging
Novolex Company
ProAmpac
Pactiv Evergreen (Reynolds Group Holding Limited)
Scanvik Packaging
Sonoco Products Company
Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
By Material
Paper
Plastic
Polyethylene Terephthalate
High-Density Polyethylene
Low-Density Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polypropylene
Others
Polymer Films
Metallic Foil
Cellulosic and Bioplastic Film
Others
By Type
Pouches and Bags
3-Side-Seal Pouches
Gusseted Bags
Stand-Up Pouches
Spouted Pouches
Zipper Pouches
Vacuum Bags
Sterilization Pouches
Retort Pouches
Micro-Waivable Pouches
Others
Sachet
Wrappers and Wrapping
Printed Roll Stock
Liners
Others
By Technique
Form-Fill-Seal (FFS)
Vertical Form-Fill-Seal
Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal
Low-Profile Systems
Others
By Industry
Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Household Care
Industrial
Retail
Logistics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct
Distributor
Online
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key industries, including market size, growth rate, and emerging trends. This information will empower businesses to identify untapped opportunities and make strategic investments.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: By conducting an in-depth analysis of competitors, the report offers businesses valuable insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and market positioning. This knowledge will enable businesses to refine their strategies and gain a competitive edge.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Understanding consumer behavior is crucial for any business. The Market Analysis Report provides detailed insights into consumer preferences, buying patterns, and trends, helping businesses tailor their offerings to meet customer demands effectively.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: With accurate market forecasting, businesses can plan for future growth and anticipate market changes. The report offers reliable forecasts and projections, assisting businesses in making informed decisions and staying ahead of industry fluctuations.
𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Our team of experts has distilled the extensive research findings into actionable recommendations. These recommendations will guide businesses in developing effective strategies, optimizing operations, and maximizing profitability.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
