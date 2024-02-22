Epoxy Resin Market High-Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future

Epoxy Resin Market Research

Rising demand for lightweight composites, increased R&D efforts in epoxy resin technology, and growing adoption in the energy sector are driving the growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the data from Allied Market Research, the global epoxy resin market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers and opportunities, market size estimations, competition scenarios, and current market trends.

Rising demand for lightweight composites, increased R&D efforts in epoxy resin technology, and growing adoption in the energy sector are driving the growth of the global epoxy resin market. However, fluctuating raw material prices are limiting market growth. Despite this, the emergence of bio-based epoxy resin presents significant growth opportunities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global epoxy resin market experienced a downturn due to decreased demand from industries such as consumer goods, aerospace, marine, and transportation. However, the market has begun recovering quickly.

The global epoxy resin market is segmented based on form, type, application, end-user industry, and region. Liquid epoxy resin accounted for three-fifths of the market in 2020 and is expected to lead the market by 2030. The solid epoxy resin segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Paints and coatings was the largest application segment in 2020, contributing more than one-fourth of the market revenue, and it is projected to continue dominating the market by 2030. The adhesive and sealants segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2020, accounting for about half of the market share. However, the LAMEA region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Key market players in the global epoxy resin market include BASF SE, Dow, Inc, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, LLC, Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Atul Ltd, Olin Corporation, Techstorm Advanced Materials, and Solvay SA. These players have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their position in the industry.

