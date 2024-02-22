Explosive Growth Predicted: ICU Beds Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 2.41 billion by 2030

ICU Beds Market 2024

The rise in the geriatric population and, surge in government expenditure on healthcare boosted the growth of the global ICU beds market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "ICU Beds Market by Type (Full-Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, and Manual Beds), Application (Traditional ICU, Pediatric ICU, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global ICU beds industry was accounted for $1.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐂𝐔 𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬-

• The Covid-19 pandemic affected the healthcare industry drastically. The rapid rise in number of cases of Covid-19 increased the demand for ICU beds as patients suffering from Covid-19 need nearly 14 days of respiratory support in the ICU.

• However, the prolonged lockdown across several regions hampered the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐂𝐔 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• DSV Panalpina A/S (Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.)

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Getinge AB

• Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH (Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG)

• Invacare Corporation

• Malvestio S.P.A.

• Linet Group SE (Linet spol. s.r.o.)

• Merivaara Corp.

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

𝐈𝐂𝐔 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By type, the manual beds segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global ICU beds market, due to rise in chronic diseases among patients, surge in adoption of technologically advanced manual beds in hospitals, and increase in number of patient admission in hospital ICUs. However, the semi-electric beds segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to the geriatric population that is more prone to chronic health conditions and rise in hospital admission rate.

By application, the traditional ICU segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global ICU beds market, due to traditional ICUs are specialized in offering care for particular health diseases or injuries. The report includes an analysis of segments such as pediatric ICU and others.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to rise in the well-developed healthcare industry, high adoption rate of ICU beds, and presence of leading manufacturers in the region. However, the global ICU beds market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, due to rise in the geriatric population and surge in people suffering from chronic diseases.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

