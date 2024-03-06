ISO Tank Container Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The ISO tank container market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the iso tank container market size is predicted to reach $2.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the iso tank container market is due to the growing petrochemical industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest iso tank container market share. Major players in the iso tank container market include CIMC Container Holdings Co., Ltd., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Welfit Oddy Industries Pty Ltd., Chart Industries Inc.

ISO Tank Container Market Segments

•By Container Type: =30 ft, >30 ft

•By Transport Mode: Road, Rail, Marine

•By Application: Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global iso tank container market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ISO tank container refers to a class of tank containers that comply with guidelines defined by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO), are used to transport and store liquids, powders, and gases, are suitable for different modes of transportation, and can transport both hazardous and non-hazardous products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. ISO Tank Container Market Characteristics

3. ISO Tank Container Market Trends And Strategies

4. ISO Tank Container Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. ISO Tank Container Market Size And Growth

……

27. ISO Tank Container Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. ISO Tank Container Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

