Middle East Africa APAC and South America Sectional Doors Market Hits at CAGR of 5.3% by 2031

Commonly observed types of sectional doors are made up of aluminum, steel, PVC, fiberglass, and others. Among these, the steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its high strength, and durability. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as exterior and interior. Out of these, the exterior segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its high demand from residential and non-residential users. By end user, it is based on residential and non-residential.

The market is mainly driven by the rise in industrialization in developing countries, the increasing number of vehicles in households, and the development of commercial infrastructure throughout the regions. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials and high investment and maintenance costs constrain the growth of the market.

The Middle East Africa APAC and South America sectional doors market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and South America sectional doors market, in terms of revenue, followed by the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, the market in South America is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to growth in industrialization in the region. Various manufacturers in the Middle East, Africa, APAC, and South America sectional doors market such as Hörmann Group, Megadoors, Miacasa Steel Industries LLC., RJ Garage Doors, and Saudi Anfal Group, offer a wide variety of sectional doors for residential as well as non-residential applications.

However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the Middle East Africa APAC and South America sectional doors market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the Australia, and India. This break directly impacted sales of sectional doors manufacturing companies.

In addition, the lack of manpower and raw materials constricted the supply of raw materials for sectional doors; and negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the Middle East Africa APAC and South America sectional doors market report include Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd., B&D Australia Pty Ltd., Hörmann Group, Megadoors, Miacasa Steel Industries LLC., RJ Garage Doors, Saudi Anfal Group, Shanghai Kenvo Door Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Hongfa Automatic Door Co., Ltd., and Steel-Line Garage Doors.

