Lubricant Additives Market Size Anticipated to Soar to New Heights in the Future

Lubricant Additives Market Size

Lubricant additives are expected to maintain their lead position, fueled by the rapid development of the automotive sector and increased vehicle production.

Increased demand from the automotive industry and stringent environmental regulations regarding emission drive the growth of the global lubricant additives market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global lubricant additives market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increased demand from the automotive industry, stringent environmental regulations, and the rise of market opportunities in developing economies. However, the market also faces challenges such as fluctuating crude oil prices.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1405

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the lubricant additives market in 2020, as demand from industries like the automotive sector declined. Production facilities were halted, and the supply chain was disrupted due to lockdowns. Nonetheless, the market is anticipated to recover in 2022.

The dispersants segment is expected to remain dominant in the lubricant additives market, primarily due to its widespread use in additive packages for automotive and industrial applications. The antioxidants segment is also projected to witness substantial growth due to its ability to increase oxidative resistance and improve performance at higher temperatures.

In terms of applications, automotive lubricant additives are expected to maintain their lead position, fueled by the rapid development of the automotive sector and increased vehicle production. However, the industrial lubricant additives segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and the expansion of various end-use industries.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market, followed by LAMEA and North America. This can be attributed to the presence of key players and a large consumer base in the region.

Key market players in the lubricant additives industry include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Chemtura Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Afton Chemical Corporation, VAnderbilt Chemicals LLC, and Rhein Chemie Corporation."

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricant-additives-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.