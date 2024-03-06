Infrastructure Inspection Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Infrastructure Inspection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The infrastructure inspection market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.05 billion in 2023 to $2.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Infrastructure Inspection Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the infrastructure inspection market size is predicted to reach $2.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the infrastructure inspection market is due to the surge in capital investments for structural health monitoring to ensure better maintenance of critical infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest infrastructure inspection market share. Major players in the infrastructure inspection market include Intel Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., AES Engineering Ltd., Wipro Limited, Bureau Veritas, Xylem Inc., Leighton Holdings Limited.

Infrastructure Inspection Market Segments

• By Product Type: Drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Crawlers, Submersibles

• By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

• By Application: Pipes, Tanks and Vessels, Sewers, Roads and Bridges, Underwater Inspection, Wind Turbines, Nuclear Applications, Auxiliary Structures

• By End-Use: Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Chemical, Petrochemical, Municipal, General Purpose

• By Geography: The global infrastructure inspection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Infrastructure inspection refers to the technology that involves collecting and assessing meaningful data about the infrastructure. Infrastructure inspections can include bridges, pipelines, power grids, and other facilities that are essential to the use and safety of structures. The infrastructure inspection is used in analyzing and monitoring tools that help to analyze the state of the infrastructure.

