Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gases-glass industry market size is predicted to reach $5.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the industrial gases-glass industry market is due to the increasing applications of glass in the construction sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial gases-glass industry market share. Major players in the industrial gases-glass industry market include Saint-Gobain, The Linde Group, Linde Gas Korea Ltd., Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Osaka Sanso Co. Ltd.

Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Segments

By Type: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Acetylene

By Function: Forming and Melting, Atmospheric Control, Finishing/Polishing

By Transportation Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

By Application: Container Glass, Float Glass, Fiber Glass, Specialty Glass

By Geography: The global industrial gases-glass industry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial gases-glass market refers to industrial gases that are produced and supplied in both gas and liquid form and are transported to customers in cylinders, as bulk liquid, or as pipeline gases. Industrial gas plays a major role in enabling manufacturers to make real savings, enhance production processes, meet increasingly strict emissions regulations and improve glass quality. The industrial gases-glass market is used in a variety of industrial manufacturing processes for producing glass cost-effectively.

