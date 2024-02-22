Asphalt Additives Market Future Revenues to Take Flight as Market Size Continues to Expand

Asphalt Additives Market Report

Increased demand for asphalt in road construction: The report highlights a growing demand for asphalt additives due to their use in road construction projects.

Increase in road and building construction activities across the developing countries such as India and China drive the global asphalt additives market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Asphalt Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," which outlines the key factors driving the growth of this market. According to the report, the global asphalt additives market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/595

The report identifies several drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are shaping the market:

Drivers:

- Increased demand for asphalt in road construction: The report highlights a growing demand for asphalt additives due to their use in road construction projects. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and the need for new infrastructure in developing economies.

- Adoption of advanced manufacturing standards: As manufacturers adhere to the latest manufacturing standards, there is a growing demand for asphalt additives that meet these standards.

- Rapid urbanization: Urbanization is driving the need for more roads and infrastructure, which in turn increases the demand for asphalt additives.

Restraints:

- Changing regulatory environment: The report notes that changes in regulations may affect the market, potentially slowing down growth.

- Decreased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market, leading to reduced demand, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

- Halting of construction activities: Lockdown measures during the pandemic have halted construction activities, impacting the demand for asphalt additives.

Opportunities:

- Increased awareness of sustainable infrastructure: The growing awareness of energy conservation and sustainable infrastructure creates new opportunities for the market.

- Emergence of new urban areas: The report identifies the emergence of new urban areas, particularly in developing economies like China and India, as an opportunity for growth.

Based on type, the polymerized asphalt cement segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue, while the novophalt segment is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. In terms of application, road construction is expected to maintain its leadership position, with the roofing segment projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to maintain their dominance, with Asia-Pacific projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in infrastructure and construction activities in developing economies like China and India.

Key players in the market include Arkema Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Ingevity, KAO Corporation, Nouryon, Sasol, Tri-Chem Specialty Chemicals, LLC, Bershire Engineering Supplies, Kraton, BASF SE, Engineered Addtives LLC, and Delta Companies Inc.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global asphalt additives market, highlighting key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asphalt-additives-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.