Elm Grove Stone Arch Bridge scheduled to close in March for major renovation work

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plans to close the historic Stone Arch Bridge in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling in March for major renovation work.

The bridge, built in 1817, spans Wheeling Creek as part of US 40 known as National Road.

The renovation work will include removal of existing sidewalks, removal of pavement surface and material within the bridge structure, repairing the stones along the spandrel walls and the arch barrels themselves. Crews will then backfill it and repave the bridge, reconstruct the concrete sidewalks and railings.

The closure is expected to last until the end of the year. The alternate routes include Interstate 70 and the Washington Avenue interchange.

The project was awarded in 2021 to Clearwater Construction but was delayed by legal proceedings. WVDOH recently gained right-of-entry to a temporary construction easement which will allow the project to proceed.​

