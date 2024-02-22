Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Wednesday, February 21, 2024

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2024, through Friday, February 23, 2024, for crews to work on drilling the pile plug wall on Vinegar Hill Road. Daytime operations only. Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

