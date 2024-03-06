Leisure Boat Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The leisure boat market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $56.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.”
The Business Research Company's "Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the leisure boat market size is predicted to reach $56.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the leisure boat market is due to the growing tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest leisure boat market share. Major players in the leisure boat market include Yamaha Motor Co Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, Winnebago Industries Inc., Groupe Beneteau, Ferretti S.p.A., Viking Yacht Company.

Leisure Boat Market Segments
• By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Types
• By Power Source: Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered
• By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Other Materials
• By Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel and Tourism, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global leisure boat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The leisure boat refers to a large boat used to carry passengers along rivers, lakes, or across the sea for spending leisure time, travelling, recreational, entertainment purposes and others. These boats sometimes have luxurious features such as lodging, cabins, and other amenities.

1. Executive Summary
2. Leisure Boat Market Characteristics
3. Leisure Boat Market Trends And Strategies
4. Leisure Boat Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Leisure Boat Market Size And Growth
27. Leisure Boat Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Leisure Boat Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

