Leisure Boat Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The leisure boat market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $56.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Leisure Boat Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the leisure boat market size is predicted to reach $56.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the leisure boat market is due to the growing tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest leisure boat market share. Major players in the leisure boat market include Yamaha Motor Co Ltd., Brunswick Corporation, Winnebago Industries Inc., Groupe Beneteau, Ferretti S.p.A., Viking Yacht Company.

Leisure Boat Market Segments

• By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Types

• By Power Source: Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered

• By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Other Materials

• By Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel and Tourism, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global leisure boat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7199&type=smp

The leisure boat refers to a large boat used to carry passengers along rivers, lakes, or across the sea for spending leisure time, travelling, recreational, entertainment purposes and others. These boats sometimes have luxurious features such as lodging, cabins, and other amenities.

Read More On The Leisure Boat Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leisure-boat-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Leisure Boat Market Characteristics

3. Leisure Boat Market Trends And Strategies

4. Leisure Boat Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Leisure Boat Market Size And Growth

……

27. Leisure Boat Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Leisure Boat Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreational-boating-global-market-report

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-hybrid-propulsion-global-market-report

Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-repairing-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Cargo Transportation Insurance Market