Toshiba Releases Power MOSFETs with High-Speed Diodes that Help to Improve Efficiency of Power Supplies

Kawasaki, Japan--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has added DTMOSVI(HSD), power MOSFETs with high-speed diodes suitable for switching power supplies, including data centers and photovoltaic power conditioners, to its latest-generation[1] DTMOSVI series with a super junction structure. Shipments of the first two products "TK042N65Z5” and “TK095N65Z5," 650V N-channel power MOSFETs in TO-247 packages, start today.

The new products use high-speed diodes to improve the reverse recovery[2] characteristics important for bridge circuit and inverter circuit applications. Against the standard DTMOSVI, they achieve a 65% reduction in reverse recovery time (trr), and an 88% reduction in reverse recovery charge (Qrr) (measurement conditions: -dIDR/dt= 100A/μs).

The DTMOSVI(HSD) process used in the new products improves on the reverse recovery characteristics of Toshiba's DTMOSIV series with high-speed diodes (DTMOSIV(HSD)), and has a lower drain cut-off current at high temperatures. The figure of merit "drain-source On-resistance × gate-drain charges" is also lower. The high temperature drain cut-off current of TK042N65Z5 is approximately 90%[3] lower, and the drain-source On-resistance × gate-drain charge 72% lower, than in Toshiba’s current TK62N60W5[4] [5]. This advance will cut equipment power loss and help to improve efficiency. The TK042N65Z5 shows a maximum improvement in power supply efficiency over the current TK62N60W5 of about 0.4%, as measured in a 1.5kW LLC circuit[6].

A reference design, “1.6kW Server Power Supply (Upgraded)”, that uses TK095N65Z5 is available on Toshiba’s website today. The company also offers tools that support circuit design for switching power supplies. Alongside the G0 SPICE model, which verifies circuit function in a short time, highly accurate G2 SPICE models that accurately reproduce transient characteristics are now available.

Toshiba plans to expand the DTMOSVI(HSD) line-up with the release of devices in TO-220 and TO-220SIS through-hole packages, and TOLL and DFN 8×8 surface-mount packages.

The company also will continue to expand its line-up of the DTMOSVI series beyond the already released 650V and 600V products and the new products with high-speed diodes. This will enhance switching power supply efficiency, contributing to energy-saving equipment.

Notes:

[1] As of February 22, 2024, Toshiba survey.

[2] A switching action in which the MOSFET body diode switches from forward to reverse biased.

[3] Values measured by Toshiba. The new products TK042N65Z5 is 0.2mA (test condition: VDS=650V, VGS=0V, Ta=150°C.)

The existing products TK62N60W5 is 1.9mA (test condition: VDS=600V, VGS=0V, Ta=150°C).

[4] 600V DTMOSIV(HSD) series

[5] Values measured by Toshiba.

Test condition:

TK62N60W5

• RDS(ON): ID=30.9A, VGS=10V, Ta=25°C

• Qgd: VDD=400V, VGS=10V, ID=61.8A, Ta=25°C

TK042N65Z5

• RDS(ON): ID=27.5A, VGS=10V, Ta=25°C

• Qgd: VDD=400V, VGS=10V, ID=55A, Ta=25°C

[6] Values measured by Toshiba.

Test condition: Vin=380V, Vout=54V, Ta＝25°C

Applications

Industrial equipment

• Switching power supplies (data center servers, communications equipment, etc.)

• EV charging stations

• Power conditioners for photovoltaic generators

• Uninterruptible power systems

Features

• MOSFETs with high-speed diodes in the latest-generation DTMOSVI series

• Reverse recovery time due to high-speed diodes:

TK042N65Z5 trr=160ns (typ.)

TK095N65Z5 trr=115ns (typ.)

• High-speed switching time due to low gate-drain charge:

TK042N65Z5 Qgd=35nC (typ.)

TK095N65Z5 Qgd=17nC (typ.)

Main Specifications

(Ta=25°C unless otherwise specified)

Part number TK042N65Z5

TK095N65Z5

Package Name TO-247

Size (mm) Typ. 15.94×20.95, t=5.02

Absolute

maximum

ratings Drain-source voltage VDSS (V) 650

Drain current (DC) ID (A) 55 29

Drain-source On-resistance RDS(ON) (Ω) VGS=10 V Max 0.042 0.095

Total gate charge Qg (nC) Typ. 105 50

Gate-drain charge Qgd (nC) Typ. 35 17

Input capacitance Ciss (pF) Typ. 6280 2880

Channel-to-case thermal resistance Rth(ch-c) (°C/W) Max 0.347 0.543

Reverse recovery time trr (ns) Typ. 160 115

Toshiba’s current series (DTMOSIV) part number TK62N60W5[7] TK35N65W5,

TK31N60W5[7]

Note:

[7] VDSS=600V

Follow the links below for more on the new products.

TK042N65Z5

TK095N65Z5

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba MOSFETs.

MOSFETs

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

