Hydroponics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hydroponics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hydroponics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Hydroponics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hydroponics market size is predicted to reach $25.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.

The growth in the hydroponics market is due to the growing demand for exotic vegetables. Western Europeregion is expected to hold the largest hydroponics market share. Major players in the hydroponics market include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., Village Farms International Inc., Freight Farms Inc., AeroFarms LLC.

Hydroponics Market Segments

•By Type: Aggregate Systems, Liquid Systems

•By Farming: Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming

•By Crop Type: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers

•By Geography: The global hydroponics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydroponics refers to a method of growing crops without using soil, replacing it with another material to support the plant's roots, and doing so in nutrient-rich water. Because plants are more closely spaced out in a hydroponic system than they would be on a plot of land to cultivate the same number of plants, hydroponic plants generate more fruits and vegetables.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hydroponics Market Characteristics

3. Hydroponics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hydroponics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hydroponics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hydroponics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hydroponics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

