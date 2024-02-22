Protective Clothing Market Size Expected to Fly High with Increased Demand

Protective Clothing Market Application

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following report from Allied Market Research, titled "Protective Clothing Market by Type, Material Type, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", presents a comprehensive analysis of the protective clothing market. In 2019, the global market for protective clothing garnered $8.7 billion, and it is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for breathable and durable flame-resistant clothing across various sectors, along with increased standards of medical hygiene in healthcare, are the primary drivers of market growth. However, the higher pricing of protective clothing poses a challenge, while the need for such garments in protecting healthcare workers from Covid-19 transmission offers new growth opportunities.

The report also sheds light on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the protective clothing market. Several manufacturers halted production due to disruptions in the raw material supply chain during the lockdown. While the demand for protective clothing is expected to surge in the healthcare industry, it is likely to decline in sectors like construction and manufacturing due to the migration of workers back to their homes.

Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidaloe (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and other materials comprise the market's type segment, with Aramid & Blends holding the largest share and expected to maintain its lead due to its excellent mechanical properties and heat/flame resistance. The Polybenzimidaloe segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials.

The market is further segmented by end-use industry into Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Military & Defense, Firefighting, and Others. Construction & Manufacturing dominated the segment, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market share, with a projected leadership position. However, the Pharmaceuticals/Medical segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to the increased need for safe medical treatments.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of the protective clothing market, owing to the presence of various industrial and manufacturing industries and a strong awareness of workplace safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to an increase in industrial activities and stringent regulations in worker-dense sectors such as construction.

Key players in the protective clothing market include Lakeland Industries, DuPont, 3M Company, Ballyclare Limited, Teijin Limited, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Cetriko S.L., VF Corporation, Glen Raven Inc, and W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

