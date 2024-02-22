R4G Launch The Rosé Social Club to Help Fund Girl Causes and Reward Fine Dining

Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com How Do We Prepare Girls for Life? www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes, contests, and parties.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help fund sweet girl inspired causes ( Girls Design Tomorrow ); and experiences that change lives.Recruiting for Good is launching The Rosé Social Club to inspire participation in referral program; help fund girl inspired causes and reward fine dining.Carlos Cymerman adds, "After successful participation in referral program; we're rewarding '4' $250 Dining Gift Cards to your favorite Westside Restaurants and exclusive invite for two to enjoy LA's Sweetest Wine & Food Festival!"Recruiting for Good has developed the sweetest leadership development program for exceptionally talented pre-teens to discover passion, purpose, and play thru creative self-expression and meaningful experiences.AboutFinally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy the finest restaurants on The Westside. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

