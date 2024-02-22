Explosive Growth Predicted: Surgical Drains Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach $3.07 billion by 2030

Surgical Drains Market 2024

The growth of the global surgical drains market is mainly attributed to an increase in chronic diseases and rise in the number of surgeries.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Drains Market generated $2.05 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $3.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬-

• Lockdown and social distancing were adopted by countries across the world, which caused a decline in the number of surgeries.

• The government passed guidelines during COVID-19 to provide surgical services to patients who require urgent attention and postpone other surgeries. This reduced the demand for surgical drains products that are used post-surgery.

Rise in prevalence of chronic disease & number of surgeries, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements are the factors affecting the growth of the surgical drains market across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis has a negative impact on the global surgical drains market, attributing to the nationwide lockdowns, social distancing norms, hampered supply chain, and reduced demand for surgical drains items.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Leading players of the global surgical drains market analyzed in the research include Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Medtronic Plc, Medline Industries Inc, B Braun Redax S.P.A, ConvaTec Group Plc, Romsons Group Private Ltd, Dickinson and Company(C.R.BARD, INC.), Johnson & Johnsons (Ethicon Inc), and Stryker Corporation.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report segments the global surgical drains market on the basis of type, product, application, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. However, the cardiac & thoracic surgery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global surgical drains market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centres & clinics segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

