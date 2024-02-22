Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 14.6%

Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market by Type (Active, Passive, Hybrid), by Technology (Liquid Cooling and Heating, Air Cooling and Heating, Others), by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheeler and Three Wheeler): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟐.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rise in demand for electric vehicles, favorable emission standards, and long range & fast charging technology have boosted the growth of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market. However, complexities and challenges in designs and lack of infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological changes in lithium-ion batteries and innovation in battery cooling systems are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By technology, the air cooling and heating segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market. However, the liquid cooling and heating segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to increased demand for efficient battery cooling in the vehicles.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By type, the active segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market, as it is widely adopted in various vehicles and is cost-effective. However, the passive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle battery thermal management system market, due to rise in number of electric vehicles especially in China. However, market across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, owing to several government regulations regarding fuel emission.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Modine Manufacturing Company

Continental AG

Gentherm

Dana Limited

Hanon Systems

Valeo

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Grayson

VOSS Automotive GmbH

