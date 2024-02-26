Crypto market turning bullish drives the recovery of the blockchain gaming market in January
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from the authoritative Web3 gaming data analytics website Footprint Analytics, the average number of active users in the Web3 gaming sector in January this year surged by 54.67% compared to the annual average level in 2023. The average number of active users in that month increased by 14.42% compared to December last year. Meanwhile, the total number of blockchain games increased from 2081 in January 2023 to 2877 in January 2024, indicating an accelerating expansion of the Web3 gaming market. With positive fundamentals, capital expectations for Web3 gaming have greatly increased, as evidenced by the frenzy in the investment and financing market at the end of January and early February.
However, for users at large, the difficulty of investing in Web3 gaming projects lies in the high degree of industry dispersion and the serious problem of information asymmetry. How players can sift through the complex industry ecosystem to select high-quality targets, grasp core information, and fully interact with the organizers of investors, communities, KOLs, and airdrop events is the key to winning in the Web3 gaming industry and seizing the value opportunities of the bull market.
To address this pain point, a series of Web3 gaming aggregation tools platforms continue to emerge, becoming a helpful assistant for investors. Among these tools, the most representative, comprehensive in functionality, smoother in user experience, and richer in data dimension is the new version of DeGame.
Since its inception, DeGame has provided users with the most diverse information about the chain gaming industry, effectively reducing the barriers for users to participate in projects and understand the industry. With the completion of version upgrades, DeGame has gradually become the key hub of the chain gaming world, serving as a bridge connecting various games and assets, and providing users with the most convenient entry point into Web3 gaming. Currently, DeGame has recorded 2500+ games and 550+ tokens, covering 57 blockchain networks, with a total platform user base exceeding 200,000 and aggregating 50+ top chain gaming guilds, thus meeting most of the needs of users in the Web3 gaming world in a one-stop manner.
For users, utilizing the main features of DeGame platform enables them to:
Handpick potential gems from the most comprehensive game project library and download with just one click.
Evaluate the future trends of projects based on the activity level of the gaming community.
Browse investment strategies in audio, visual, and written formats created by top-tier media and blockchain gaming influencers.
Quickly complete rewarding tasks from project releases and stay informed about related activities in real-time.
Access real-time game data rankings with the highest fairness and transparency.
The main functional modules of DeGame are as follows:
Top Communities: Aggregates over 10,000 communities of WEB3 gaming projects globally, allowing users to directly access project websites, official endorsements, or official communities for a comprehensive understanding of GameFi projects and interaction with project teams or community members.
Feeds: Serving as the information gateway in the Web3 ecosystem, this feature showcases all news within the Web3 industry, supporting both PGC and UGC modes, allowing curated quality creators to publish content and deliver valuable information to users.
Quest: A task release window that integrates fairness and incentives. Ordinary users, gaming developers, KOLs, and development teams can release customized tasks and set rewards, promoting interaction among Web3 users, and increasing traffic and ecosystem value.
Leader Board: Provides real-time game data rankings and regular data analysis and ranking of global WEB3 games, KOLs, and gaming guilds, while also allowing users to rate games, achieving true decentralized game ratings.
Gaming: Displays real-time popular WEB3 games and alerts for new game launches, allowing users to download with one click and start gaming experiences.
Event: Offers the most comprehensive entry point for Web3 gaming events, including online and offline activities, where users can freely choose to participate. Qualified players can also publish their own events here.
Discover: Curates high-quality game videos from across the web, where video creators can upload their own game videos, providing game guides, tutorials, and entertaining videos to help users easily discover desired content.
fiona wang
