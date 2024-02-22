MPU International Students Experience the Beauty of Chinese Traditional Culture

MACAU, February 22 - In order to help international students to experience the Spring Festival atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, the Student Affairs Office of the Macao Polytechnic University organised Spring Festival activity. International students from Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe gathered together to celebrate the Year of the Dragon and had a memorable Chinese New Year to experience the traditional Chinese customs and culture.

During the activity, international students at MPU had the opportunity to experience the culture of Chinese New Year. They learned to write Spring Festival couplets and do traditional Chinese paper cutting for the Spring Festival. They also learned to make hand ropes and send New Year greetings to each other. Student Thaís Cá from Guinea-Bissau enjoyed being able to learn the traditional Chinese culture with other students and she wrote Spring Festival couplets to convey good wishes for a prosperous Year of the Dragon with happiness, good luck, and academic success. Exchange student Lara from Portugal showed deep interest in the Spring Festival and had her first encounter with the art of Chinese paper cutting during the activity, realising that paper cutting is a traditional Chinese art with a long history. She expressed gratitude to the university for arranging a series of Spring Festival activities, allowing her to experience an unforgettable Chinese New Year.

The Student Affairs Office of the Macao Polytechnic University, the organiser of the activity, said that they held a series of Spring Festival activities every year to promote Chinese traditional culture and cultivate a joyful and positive atmosphere on campus. Students from different countries have the opportunity to participate in these activities, allowing them to experience Chinese festival culture, deepen their understanding of the essence of Chinese culture, and contribute to the creation of a platform for multicultural exchange.