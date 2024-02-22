Plant-Based Diet Market Set to Bloom, Projected to Surpass USD 164.6 Bn by 2030, Cultivating Health & Sustainability.
The Plant-Based Diet Market includes dairy and meat alternatives sourced from legumes, seeds, nuts, grains, fruits, and vegetables, sold via various channels.
The Plant-Based Diet Market is burgeoning due to health awareness, environmental concerns, and diverse alternatives, boosted by various distribution channels.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest SNS Insider report, the 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 reached a valuation of USD 45.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach an astounding USD 164.6 billion by 2030. This exponential growth is forecasted to surge at a compelling CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
— sns insider
The Plant-Based Diet Market emerges as a transformative force, not only redefining dietary preferences but also sowing the seeds of a more sustainable and conscientious future. The trajectory of this market's growth is guided by a confluence of factors that extend beyond mere culinary trends, reflecting a profound shift in global attitudes towards food consumption.
Get a Report Sample of Plant-Based Diet Market
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4037
Key Players :
Atlantic Natural Food LLC, Califia Farms, LLC, Beyond Meat, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc, Royal DSM N.V., Danone S.A., Glanbia PLC, Impossible Food Inc., Harmless Harvest, Lightlife Food Inc, Noumi Ltd., Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SunOpta Inc., and Tyson Food Inc., and other key players.
Market Report Scope
A plant-based diet, synonymous with vegan or vegetarian dietary choices, revolves around the consumption of foods derived from plants while minimizing or eliminating the intake of animal products. Key components of this diet include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, providing essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants.
The market scope is broad, driven by an increasing demand for plant-based alternatives attributed to environmental consciousness, ethical concerns, and a desire for diverse and healthier food choices. Plant-based substitutes for meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal-based products are proliferating, encompassing ready-to-eat meals, dairy-free alternatives, protein powders, and innovative plant-based meat substitutes. Technological advancements play a pivotal role, ensuring that plant-based products not only mimic the sensory experience of animal-derived products but are also widely accessible across various retail channels.
Market Analysis
Consumers increasingly opt for plant-based diets due to concerns about the environmental impact of animal agriculture and ethical considerations, driving the demand for sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives. Product Innovation and Technology: Ongoing innovations in food technology enable the creation of realistic and appealing plant-based products. Companies are employing alternative protein sources, such as pea protein, soy protein, and mycoprotein, to enhance flavor profiles and textures. Improved retail distribution networks, including supermarkets, specialty health food stores, and e-commerce platforms, make plant-based options more widely accessible to consumers globally.
Segment Analysis
• By Product
The plant-based dairy products segment commands dominance, fueled by health-conscious consumers viewing plant-based alternatives as healthier substitutes, given their lower calorie, saturated fat, and cholesterol content.
• By Source
The legumes segment leads the market, reflecting the rising availability and utilization of legume-based plant-based options in both foodservice and retail settings.
Growth Factors
• One of the primary drivers propelling the Plant-Based Diet Market is the escalating environmental awareness among consumers. The detrimental impact of traditional animal agriculture on the planet, including deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and water depletion, has led individuals to seek sustainable alternatives. Plant-based diets are perceived as an eco-friendly choice, aligning with the ethos of reducing one's carbon footprint and promoting ethical and humane practices in food production.
• The growing emphasis on health and well-being is a significant growth factor for the plant-based diet sector. Consumers are increasingly adopting plant-centric eating habits due to the perceived health benefits associated with reduced calorie intake, lower saturated fat, and cholesterol content. Plant-based diets, rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, are acknowledged for their positive impact on overall health. The nutritional profile of plant-based foods serves as a compelling motivator for health-conscious individuals, driving the market's expansion.
CHALLENGES :
• One of the main challenges facing the plant-based diet market is the misconception that plant-based diets are expensive and inaccessible. Many people believe that eating a plant-based diet requires purchasing expensive specialty products or dining at high-end restaurants, which can deter them from making the switch.
• Another challenge is the lack of education and awareness about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets. Many consumers are unaware of the positive impact that reducing their meat consumption can have on their health, as well as on the planet. This lack of knowledge can make it difficult for companies in the plant-based market to attract new customers and expand their reach.
• Additionally, there is still a stigma surrounding plant-based diets, with some people viewing them as restrictive or lacking in flavor. Overcoming these misconceptions and demonstrating that plant-based diets can be delicious, satisfying, and accessible to all is a key challenge for companies in this market.
Key Regional Developments
• Leading the charge with a substantial revenue share of 42.6%, North America's growth is propelled by heightened health consciousness and a growing preference for nutrient-rich plant-based meals.
• Accounting for over 30% of the global market share in 2022, Europe experiences significant growth driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets and a rising demand for sustainable food options.
• Emerging as the fastest-growing region, Asia Pacific witnesses substantial investments in food innovation and plant-based food production, driven by a growing awareness of health-related concerns.
Plant-Based Diet Market Opportunity :
• Plant-based diets have been gaining popularity in recent years due to their numerous health and environmental benefits. This presents a significant opportunity for businesses in the food industry to capitalize on this growing trend. By offering a variety of plant-based products, such as meat alternatives, dairy substitutes, and plant-based snacks, companies can cater to the increasing demand for these products.
• Additionally, with more consumers becoming conscious of their impact on the environment and animal welfare, there is a growing market for sustainable and ethical food options. Plant-based diets align with these values, making them an attractive choice for many consumers.
• Furthermore, as more research continues to support the health benefits of plant-based diets, there is a potential for further growth in this market. Companies that can effectively market their plant-based products as not only delicious but also nutritious stand to gain a competitive edge in this rapidly expanding market.
Key Takeaways
• The Plant-Based Diet Market is flourishing on the pillars of health consciousness, ethical choices, and environmental sustainability.
• Innovation in product development and technology is vital for creating realistic plant-based alternatives, enhancing the market's appeal.
• With North America at the forefront, global regions are experiencing a paradigm shift towards plant-based dietary preferences.
Recent Developments
In October 2023: VFC expands its vegan brand portfolio with the acquisition of Clive's Purely Plants, aligning with the strategy to become a leading global plant-based food company.
In September 2022: Beyond Meat introduces a new plant-based steak, crafted from a blend of pea protein, rice protein, and other plant-based ingredients, catering to the growing demand for innovative and tasty alternatives.
Plant-Based Diet Market Key Drivers :
• Health and Wellness Trends: The increasing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based diets, such as lower risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer, is a key driver for the growth of the plant-based diet market.
• Environmental Concerns: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, including deforestation, water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. This has led to a growing demand for plant-based alternatives that are more sustainable and eco-friendly.
• Ethical Considerations: Many consumers are also motivated by ethical concerns related to animal welfare in the food industry. Choosing plant-based options allows them to align their dietary choices with their values and beliefs.
• Innovation in Product Development: The plant-based food industry has seen significant advancements in product development, with companies creating delicious and nutritious alternatives to traditional animal products. This innovation has attracted a wider audience to plant-based eating.
• Celebrity Endorsements and Influencer Marketing: The endorsement
Buy the Latest Version of this Report
@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4037
Table of Contents
1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on Major Economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Plant-Based Diet Market Segmentation, By Product Type
9. Plant-Based Diet Market Segmentation, By Source
10. Plant-Based Diet Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel
11. Regional Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America
12. Company profile
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Financial
12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.14.1 Company Overview
12.14.2 Financials
12.14.3 Product/Services Offered
12.14.4 SWOT Analysis
12.14.5 The SNS View
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
13.3.1 Industry News
13.3.2 Company News
13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14. Use Case and Best Practices
15. Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube