Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market: Industry Analysis and Growth Prospects - 2027

Product Information Management Industry

Increase in the need for product data curation and management drives the growth of the global product information management market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global product information management industry generated $ 9.90 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $59.25 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in investment on digitalization. Furthermore, the surge in usage of product information management in the retail & e-commerce industry for automated & seamless collaboration, ease of content mapping & category-based templates, and dynamic data governance further boosts the growth of the PIM market.

A Product Information Management (PIM) system is a business tool that centralizes the management of product data and digital assets, simplifying collaborative data enhancement. This software helps standardize the increasingly complex needs of product content and shares reliable, high-quality product information across sales and marketing channels.

The global market for Product Information Management (PIM) is being propelled by a growing demand for improved product information in future commerce, an increasing need for PIM software in the thriving e-commerce sector, efforts to enhance team efficiency, and a rise in the necessity for curated and well-managed product data. However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled IT personnel and data inaccuracies are expected to hinder market growth. Conversely, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning functionalities to improve information management and customer experiences, as well as the rising demand for cloud-based PIM solutions, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global PIM market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the e-commerce sector immensely. This, in turn, has positively impacted the product information management industry, thereby increasing the demand for product information management software.

• The retail segment has highly adopted product information management software, as it aids in offering the manufacturers with understanding based on the competitive landscape.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to the fastest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global product information management market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Most of the enterprises still prefer on-premise deployment due to its high data transfer speed and security, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the cloud segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027, because cloud-based product information management exhibits the capability to distribute compute resources in single or multiple regions and meet high availability of requirements with comparatively less initial costs.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global product information management market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the advantages of product information management solutions such as standardizing the increasingly complex demands of product content, acting as a multichannel marketing software tool, tracking all catalog & inventory data of a company in real-time, improving conversion rate, and synchronizing images, videos & product descriptions from all channels used by the brand. However, the services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to in the adoption of services among end users, as it ensures the effective functioning of PIM software and platforms throughout the process.

Region-wise, the product information management market size was dominated by North America in 2019. Factors such as the presence of leading market vendors developing product information management in North America and high spending on digitalization in this region are the major drivers for the product information management market growth. In addition, the deployment of product information management has increased in the retail sector to adapt to the changing customer buying patterns, speedy gains for e-commerce, and reduced operational costs, which is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the market growth.

Leading market players:

• Akeneo

• Pimcore

• Salsify

• Riversand

• Stibo Systems.

• InRiver

• Oracle

• SAP

• IBM

• Informatica LLC

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and global product information management market trends. Moreover, the study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the product information management market growth.

