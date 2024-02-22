UN Charter’s values, principles – an important foundation of int’l law: Diplomat

VIETNAM, February 22 -

NEW YORK — Minister Counselor Lê Thị Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that the values, objectives and principles of the UN Charter have served as an important foundation of international law.

Thoa made the affirmation while addressing the annual session of the Special Committee on the Charter of the UN, which is taking place in New York from February 20-28 with the participation of representatives from nearly 90 member countries and many international organisations.

This year’s meeting focused on the role of the UN Charter in maintaining international peace and security, and addressing disputes by peaceful measures, along with the use of mediation measures in the work.

Regarding sanctions, Thoa emphasised that they would not help promote friendship and cooperation, but should only be the last measure and match the UN Charter and international law.

She called on Sanctions Committees and experts to consider and assess impacts on economic activities and livelihoods of people, especially vulnerable groups.

For the settlement of disputes by peaceful means, she noted that Việt Nam always upholds this basic principle of international law and supports the measures stipulated in Article 33 of the UN Charter as well as other peaceful means chosen by parties.

With the assistance of a neutral third party in mediation, which could be an individual, any country/group of countries or international organisation, relevant sides would begin direct negotiations or seek other solutions, Thoa suggested.

The Special Committee on the Charter of the UN was established in 1975 for countries to discuss the implementation of the UN Charter. It holds annual meetings to discuss and consider related proposals. Since its adoption in 1945, the UN Charter had been amended three times in 1963, 1965 and 1973. — VNS