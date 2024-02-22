Explosive Growth Predicted: Surgical Robotic Systems Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach $15.01 billion by 2027

Surgical Robotic Systems Market 2032

Increase in need for automation in the healthcare industry and demand for advanced robotic minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component (Systems, Accessories and Services), and Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027." According to the report, the global surgical robotic systems market size garnered $5.34 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15.01 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬-

• Manufacturing and research & development activities have been disrupted due to lockdown measures imposed by governments. Moreover, investments have been locked by investors due to occurrence of economic turbulence.

• Many hospitals and trauma centers have been closed temporarily due to safety measures imposed by governments. Only emergency surgeries have been carried out. So, demand for new surgical robotic systems has declined.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Titan Medical Inc.

• Transenterix, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Globus Medical, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers)

• Smith & Nephew

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on component, the accessories & instrument segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding for more than half of the global surgical robotic systems market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the short lifespan of instruments and stringent procedure guidelines, due to which, there is a need for re-purchasing of accessories and instruments. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to efficient and timely services provided by the companies.

Based on surgery type, the gynecology surgery segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global surgical robotic systems market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to prevalence of gynecological conditions, increase in demand for robotics, advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and improved efficiency in procedures. However, the orthopedic surgery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in knee and hip replacement surgeries by the geriatric population and the development of new biological substitutes.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share of more than half of the global surgical robotic systems market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to need for automation in the healthcare industry along with development of simplistic surgical solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in incidence of chronic diseases, large pool of aging population, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

