Explosive Growth Predicted: Surgical Robotic Systems Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach $15.01 billion by 2027

Surgical Robotic Systems Market 2032

Increase in need for automation in the healthcare industry and demand for advanced robotic minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component (Systems, Accessories and Services), and Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027." According to the report, the global surgical robotic systems market size garnered $5.34 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15.01 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ-

โ€ข Manufacturing and research & development activities have been disrupted due to lockdown measures imposed by governments. Moreover, investments have been locked by investors due to occurrence of economic turbulence.

โ€ข Many hospitals and trauma centers have been closed temporarily due to safety measures imposed by governments. Only emergency surgeries have been carried out. So, demand for new surgical robotic systems has declined.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/852

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ. ๐‡๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐œ๐ค ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ž๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก. ๐Ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ก๐š๐ง๐, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

โ€ข Stryker Corporation

โ€ข Titan Medical Inc.

โ€ข Transenterix, Inc.

โ€ข Johnson & Johnson

โ€ข Globus Medical, Inc.

โ€ข Medtronic Plc.

โ€ข Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers)

โ€ข Smith & Nephew

โ€ข Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

Based on component, the accessories & instrument segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding for more than half of the global surgical robotic systems market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the short lifespan of instruments and stringent procedure guidelines, due to which, there is a need for re-purchasing of accessories and instruments. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to efficient and timely services provided by the companies.

Based on surgery type, the gynecology surgery segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global surgical robotic systems market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to prevalence of gynecological conditions, increase in demand for robotics, advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and improved efficiency in procedures. However, the orthopedic surgery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in knee and hip replacement surgeries by the geriatric population and the development of new biological substitutes.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share of more than half of the global surgical robotic systems market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to need for automation in the healthcare industry along with development of simplistic surgical solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in incidence of chronic diseases, large pool of aging population, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/852

๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž:

โ€ข Enhance your strategic decision making

โ€ข Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

โ€ข Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

โ€ข Increase your industry knowledge

โ€ข Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

โ€ข Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

โ€ข Build your technical insight

โ€ข Illustrate trends to exploit

โ€ข Strengthen your analysis of competitors

โ€ข Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

โ€ข Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:-

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.