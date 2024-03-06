Global Logistics Automation Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the logistics automation market size is predicted to reach $109.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the logistics automation market is due to the growth of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest logistics automation market share. Major players in the logistics automation market include Oracle Corporation, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Logistics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, Daifuku Co Ltd..

Logistics Automation Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Function: Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management
• By Organization Size: Small-Medium Size Organizations, Large Scale Organization
• By End-User: Retail and E-Commerce, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Logistics and Transportation, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global logistics automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Logistics automation refers to the application of computer software or automated machinery to improve efficiency in managing logistics. This helps to replace manual operations and handling equipment with automated facilities and processes. Logistics automation helps develop logistics operations in various end-use industries and used in warehouses and distribution centers, which help in maintaining huge stocks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Logistics Automation Market Characteristics
3. Logistics Automation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Logistics Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Logistics Automation Market Size And Growth
27. Logistics Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Logistics Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

