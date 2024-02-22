Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market was valued over US$8.251 billion in 2022, to experience significant growth
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the actinic keratosis treatment market was valued at US$8.251 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The market for treatments for actinic keratosis is expanding as a result of rising incidence rates of the condition, which are mostly brought on by aging populations and extended sun exposure. The market is expanding due to advancements in treatment alternatives such as cryotherapy, photodynamic therapy, topical medicines, and surgical procedures. Demand for efficient treatments is also being driven by growing recognition of the significance of early detection and treatment of precancerous lesions. But obstacles including side effects from medications and the availability of substitute remedies prevent the market from expanding. However, continued efforts in research and development are meant to tackle these issues and provide better options for treatment.
Treatment options for actinic keratosis, a precancerous skin condition brought on by extended sun exposure, are widely available. Over a few weeks, topical medications such as imiquimod and 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) aid in the destruction of aberrant cells. Liquid nitrogen is used to freeze the lesions during cryotherapy.
Photodynamic treatment (PDT) destroys aberrant cells by using a photosensitizing chemical that is activated by light. Curettage is the removal of the lesions by scraping, frequently in conjunction with electrosurgery. Furthermore, aberrant cells are targeted and destroyed by laser therapy. The size, location, and patient preference of the lesion all influence the treatment option. Actinic keratosis and skin cancer can still be avoided with regular skin examinations and sun protection.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, For example, Ameluz® is being used in a field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the extremities, neck, and trunk. Ameluz® is the subject of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 clinical trial that started enrolling patients in January 2023, according to a global biopharmaceutical company called Biofrontera AG.
Based on the therapy the actinic keratosis treatment market is divided into photodynamic therapy, surgery, and topical medications. Because of the growing number of home-based treatments, the increasing use of self-usage therapy, and the different strategic initiatives adopted by market participants, the topical therapy segment is predicted to continue developing steadily. FivepHusion, a biotechnology company, announced in May 2023 that it has formed a strategic alliance with Syneos Health and Treehill partners to advance the development of Deflexifol, a pH formulation that is used in conjunction with the biomodulator leucovorin (LV) to enhance the anti-cancer activity of the chemotherapeutic agent 5-fluorouracil (5-FU). Actinic keratosis is treated topically with 5-FU creams. Tibanibulin ointment, imiquimod cream, and diclofenac sodium gel are further topical alternatives.
The market is divided into immune response modifiers, photo enhancers, nucleoside metabolic inhibitors, NSAIDs, and others based on the drug class of medicine. It is anticipated that nucleoside metabolic inhibitors will have the highest revenue share. The robust commercial performance is credited with the growth. Furthermore, the market has grown as a result of greater knowledge of actinic keratosis diagnosis and treatment. Over the forecast period, the photo enhancers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This growth is expected to be supported by several factors, including increased awareness of actinic keratosis treatment, various strategic initiatives by market players, and a surge in the use of photo enhancers.
According to the end-user segment, the hospital sector is anticipated to provide the most revenue to the worldwide actinic keratosis therapy market for the foreseeable future. The market expansion for this category is driven by several factors, such as accessibility, cost of healthcare, rate of therapy, availability of healthcare facilities, and others. In addition, the category is expanding as a result of the increasing uptake of photodynamic therapy and the high penetration of surgical therapies. Based on Geography the market for actinic keratosis treatment is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area due to several factors.
Based on geography, the global market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in Asia-Pacific. This occurs in conjunction with rising rates of disease treatment, rising levels of disposable income among consumers, and rising rates of disease prevalence in particular countries, including Australia and New Zealand. For example, melanoma is most common in Northern India, but nonmelanoma skin cancers are more common in the Northeast, especially in Nagaland, according to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The information separated skin cancers into two categories: nonmelanoma skin cancers and melanoma skin cancers.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the actinic keratosis treatment market that have been covered are Almirall, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Aetna, Circle Health Group, Cedars-Sinai, Ievulan, Alta Vista Dermatology, Levulan.
The market analytics report segments the actinic keratosis treatment market on the following basis:
• BY THERAPY
o Photodynamic Therapy
o Surgery
o Topical Medications
• BY DRUG CLASS
o NSAIDs
o Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitor
o Immune Response Modifiers
o Photoenhancers.
• BY END-USER
o Hospitals and Oncology Centers
o Dermatology Clinics
o Homecare
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Almirall
• Mayo Clinic
• Cleveland Clinic
• Aetna
• Circle Health Group
• Cedars-Sinai
• Ievulan
• Alta Vista Dermatology
• Levulan
