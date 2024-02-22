Omics Lab Services Market was valued at US$98.842 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17%
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the omics lab services market was valued at US$98.842 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.17%.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the omics lab services market is the growing popularity of epigenetics in the market. The epigenetics category is expected to witness explosive growth and will drive the growth of the omics lab services market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, MD Anderson and Eisbach Bio announced a strategic collaboration for the development of medicines targeting epigenetic machinery in oncology, which is the development of precision oncology drugs that target synthetic lethal engines to tumour genome evolution. This partnership allowed both Eisbach and MD Anderson’s Therapeutic Discovery division to combine their cutting-edge discovery platforms and allosteric assay technologies to develop drugs that disrupt genome replication and DNA repair in cancer-carrying genetic alterations. Therefore, as technology advances and new products and developments take place in the market and epigenetics, the global omics lab services market will be expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the omics lab services market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2023, MGI announced the launch of the DCS Lab Initiative to expand global omics access and capabilities. This launch will help facilitate large-scale multi-omics laboratories and boost critical scientific research, allowing the company to offer products to select organizations worldwide, having a wide range of applications, which include DNA sequencing, cell omics, and spatial omics based on DNBSEQ technologies.
The omics lab services market, based on services, is categorised into five types- genomics, proteomics, transcriptomic, metabolomics, and epigenetics. The genome can be defined as the complete sequence of DNA in a cell or organism. The transcriptome can be defined as the complete set of RNA transcripts from DNA in a cell or tissue. The proteome is the complete set of proteins that is expressed by a cell, tissue, or organism. The epigenome is the reversible chemical modifications done to the DNA that produce changes in the expression of genes without altering their base sequence. The metabolome can be defined as the complete set of small molecule metabolites that are found within a biological sample.
The omics lab services market, based on product, is categorised into three types- one-off, repeat, and continuous.
The omics lab services market, based on end-use, is categorised into three types- hardware equipment, testing/lab, and analytics. The omics lab services are commonly conducted on machines that have all the necessary configurations, allowing for testing and analysis through the machinery.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the omics lab services market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the growing demand for genetic testing in clinical studies which includes personalised healthcare for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and many others. The increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases leads to an increase in the need for genetic testing equipment, helps reduce the overall risk of an increase in non-communicable diseases, and also allows healthcare institutions to remove the disease before it worsens. For instance, the American Cancer Society released a Cancer Statistics Report on January 2023 stating the annual cancer facts and trends. It was stated that the overall cancer mortality has displayed an average of 3.8 million deaths, among which accounts for 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in the United States alone. The prevalence of cancer in the region coupled with an advanced healthcare infrastructure will drive the growth of the omics lab services market during the forecasted period.
The research includes several key players from the omics lab services market, such as Northumbria University, Omics Lab, Mary Ann Liebert, Agilent, DrOmics Labs, Neogen Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Dhiti Omics, Vizgen, and Perkin Elmer.
The market analytics report segments the omics labs services market using the following criteria:
• By Service:
o Genomics
o Proteomics
o Transcriptomic
o Metabolomics
o Epigenetics
• By Product:
o One-Off
o Repeat
o Continuous
• By End-Use:
o Hardware Equipment
o Testing/Lab
o Analytics
• By Geography:
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Northumbria University
• Mary Ann Liebert
• Agilent
• Omics Lab
• Neogen Corporation
• DrOmics Labs
• NeoGenomics Laboratories
• Vizgen
• Dhiti Omics
• Perkin Elmer
