Elastomeric Foam Market is estimated to reach US$5.891 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.33%

The elastomeric foam market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% from US$3.384 billion in 2022 to US$5.891 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the elastomeric foam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.891 billion by 2029.
The elastomeric foam market is propelled by heightened demand for HVAC systems across various end-use sectors, stricter energy efficiency regulations, and an uptick in construction activities.
Elastomeric foam, composed of synthetic rubber compounds, is a versatile insulation material prized for its exceptional durability, flexibility, and thermal insulation properties. Widely utilized in HVAC systems, its rubbery composition enables it to conform to various surfaces and configurations, effectively minimizing heat transfer and maintaining optimal temperatures. Its innate resistance to moisture and humidity shields against corrosion and mold formation in damp environments, as well as mitigating condensation-related issues. Furthermore, elastomeric foam serves as an efficient sound absorber, enhancing the acoustic insulation of HVAC systems by reducing noise transmission. Its resilience to external factors and UV radiation ensures years of reliable performance and durability. In January 2022, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced the release of a new industry standard of thermal insulation materials crafted from flexible elastomeric foam. The development of the JIS A9516 standard received substantial support from Armacell, a prominent provider of customized foams and a leading global entity in flexible foam for equipment insulation applications.
The elastomeric foam market encompasses various types of materials used for insulation purposes, including natural rubber/latex, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). Natural rubber or latex-based elastomeric foam is derived from the sap of rubber trees and is known for its elasticity and resilience. Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) foam is a synthetic rubber compound recognized for its excellent weather resistance and durability, making it suitable for outdoor applications. Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) foam, on the other hand, offers superior oil and chemical resistance, making it ideal for industrial settings where exposure to harsh substances is common. Each type of elastomeric foam has its unique properties and advantages, catering to a wide range of insulation requirements across various industries such as construction, HVAC, automotive, and aerospace.
The elastomeric foam market encompasses a diverse range of applications, including air conditioning, refrigeration, water pipes, and liquid gases. Elastomeric foam is widely utilized in air conditioning systems to provide thermal insulation and prevent heat transfer, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and maintaining optimal indoor temperatures. In refrigeration applications, elastomeric foam serves as an effective insulating material to prevent heat gain and ensure consistent cooling performance. Water pipes are another key application area where elastomeric foam is employed to insulate pipes and prevent heat loss or condensation, thereby improving energy efficiency and reducing the risk of pipe corrosion. Additionally, elastomeric foam is utilized in the insulation of pipelines carrying liquid gases to maintain the temperature of the transported fluids and prevent energy loss. Overall, elastomeric foam plays a crucial role in various industries by providing reliable thermal insulation solutions for a wide range of applications, contributing to energy savings and system efficiency.
The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to dominate the elastomeric foam market due to several factors. Increased demand for HVAC systems in industries for temperature and ventilation management is expected to spur the utilization of elastomeric foam. Thermal insulation, a commonly used method, is crucial across various sectors to maintain optimal operational environments. Industries like chemical storage and production rely on proper ventilation, temperature control, and air purification for a safe workplace. The surge in HVAC system demand in the region can be attributed to the growing needs of industrial businesses and storage facilities. Additionally, the availability of raw materials in countries like China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations is poised to drive market growth, aided by lower labour costs that incentivize manufacturers to establish new production facilities and expand their operations.
Among the prominent players in the industry are Rogers Foam Corporation, K-Flex USA, Armacell Yalitim A.S., Zotefoams, and Kaimann (Saint-Gobain Group). Also contributing to the market are NMC Technical Insulation, Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co. Ltd., Hira Industries LLC, and Aerofoam. These companies play key roles in the elastomeric foam market, providing a wide range of insulation solutions and contributing to the industry's growth through innovation and quality products.
The market analytics report segments the elastomeric foam market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Natural Rubber/Latex
o Ethylene Propylene Dien Monomer (EPDM)
o Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
• By Application
o Air Conditioning
o Refrigeration
o Water Pipes
o Liquid gasses
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Armacell Yalitim A.S.
• Zotefoams
• Kaimann (Saint-Gobain Group)
• Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co. Ltd.
• Hira Industries LLC
• NMC Technical Insulation
• Rogers Foam Corporation
• K-Flex USA
• Aerofoam
